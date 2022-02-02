5 Signs You May Have Had Omicron Variant Without Knowing It

If you look around, it seems that everyone has been or is being infected by the coronavirus, especially now that the Omycon variant has spread to several countries. If you haven’t been diagnosed yet, you might feel like you’re one of the lucky few. Or maybe, you may have had the virus, but didn’t realize it because the signs and symptoms were so discreet.

Credit: SbytovaMN/istockMany people had covid-19 and didn’t even know

Here are some silent signs that you may have been infected by Ômicron without knowing it:

1. You got sick, with flu or cold symptoms, but you didn’t get tested

Unlike previous versions of the coronavirus, the Ômicron variant has been causing milder symptoms. This is mainly because most people are now vaccinated. So if you didn’t feel sick enough to get tested, you may have had covid-19 and recovered without knowing it.

2.Your hair falls out a lot lately

If you notice unusual hair loss, it could be because you have had the virus. A study published in The Lancet about a year ago found that 22% of patients experience hair loss in the six months after infection, with women at the highest risk.

The researchers, who looked at a variety of long-term symptoms of the virus, found that 359 of 1,655 patients in Wuhan suffered from hair loss. According to the findings, this is a primary long-term symptom of Covid-19.

3. Your family members caught covid-19

If everyone in your family has been infected except you, it could be that you were infected and didn’t know it. Many infected people have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

4. You had stomach problems

The coronavirus is a respiratory disease, but not everyone coughs or is short of breath. For some, diarrhea can be the first and only sign of infection.

5. Have you had a rash or infection on your toes?

A Spanish study found five types of skin rashes, including what they call the covid finger, which were seen in patients in different hospitals.

Credit: Playback/TwitterRashes on the skin especially on the fingers is one of the signs and covid

According to the results, the rash appears mainly in young patients and tends to remain for several days.

While a rash is a well-known symptom of some viruses, the researchers said they were surprised to see such a large number and variety of types of rashes in coronavirus patients. In some cases, they appear even in the absence of any other symptoms.