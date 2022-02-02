595,000 will have to change telephone operators in the state



All 595,000 Oi Móvel customers in the state will have to migrate to other cell phone operators. The change is the result of the sale of the company’s cellular network to Claro, Tim and Vivo. The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) authorized this Monday (31) the commercial transaction.

The sale to competitors was agreed in December 2020, in an auction within the operator’s judicial recovery process. The value of the operation was R$ 16.5 billion, and the funds will be used to reduce the telecom debt.

The sale was carried out with reservations by Anatel, which determined that certain circumstances were ensured. The agency stipulated that Oi’s customers had the right to choose the same or similar service plans as those contracted, as well as portability at any time.

According to Anatel, automatic migration of loyalty or collection is prohibited for possible breach of previous loyalty established with Oi.

According to data from Anatel, Brazil currently has 252 million lines of access to mobile networks. Of course, Tim and Vivo have about 80% of that market.

Oi still maintains the equivalent of 16% of the market. With the operation approved by the communications agency yesterday, the three other companies will have more than 96% of the market.

With the sale, Vivo, Tim and Claro will concentrate even more the national market for mobile voice and data. The transaction, however, to be concluded, still needs the consent of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

CADE’s General Superintendence recommended approval, with the adoption of measures that reduce the risks of market concentration. The process will be evaluated by CADE’s court, which may or may not follow the recommendation. There is no date for the trial.

CADE’s technical department wants the sale subject to the signing of an agreement that provides, among other actions, for sharing networks, renting radio frequency spectrum, roaming contracts and offering voice and data packages to virtual operators.

Frequencies are where data travels and virtual operators are those that do not have a communication infrastructure and rent the network from traditional operators.

Anatel requirements

Regarding consumers, Anatel determined that Claro, Vivo and Tim carry out a series of measures. Each must present:

Communication plan that contains a timeline for the number migration process.

Communication channels to answer customer questions about migration.

Right to choose the same or similar service plans as those contracted with Oi.

Right to data privacy.

Right of portability at any time.

In addition, there can be no automatic migration of loyalty or charging of contractual charges due to any breach of loyalty in the contracts of Oi Móvel users, including combos.

Among the conditions are

Present Oi mobile number transfer plan.

Be up to date with the state, municipal and federal tax authorities.

End, within 18 months, frequency overlaps.

Presentation of commitments that make it possible to meet the goals of the General Plan for Universalization of the sector.

Presentation of guarantees referring to commitments still pending fulfillment.

Follow-up

The migration process will be monitored by Anatel’s Consumer Relations Superintendence, which may request additional measures to protect the rights of Oi’s customers.

