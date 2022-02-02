6 food myths that no one else should believe

During our life, we often hear certain sayings related to eating habits. Like eating every 3 hours helps speed up metabolism and lose weight faster or that you have to totally cut out gluten and lactose to have a healthier life.

Read more: Traditional gluten-free and lactose-free pancake recipe

But know that these and many other beliefs are just myths, that is, there is no scientific proof for many of the things we hear about what we should or shouldn’t eat. Meet some of them below!

6 myths involving eating habits that every Brazilian believes

1. Eat every 3 hours

There is a saying that eating every 3 hours will help speed up metabolism. However, there are no studies that support this argument. What really influences is what the person ingests and, if they don’t know what to eat, the effect of losing weight can be reversed.

2. It is necessary to cut gluten and lactose

Many people believe that lactose intolerance is a disease, when in fact it is a deficiency in the body. Therefore, only some people should avoid the consumption of the substance in the diet and not remove it completely without reason. In the case of gluten, people with an allergy to the compound have celiac disease. Only in this case is it recommended not to consume the ingredient.

3. Organic foods are more nutritious

Another myth they usually spread around. According to research carried out by Stanford University, which compared 240 normal foods and their organic versions, the nutrient levels between them are equal. That is, the organic version of food has the same nutritional properties as the non-organic version.

4. Alcoholic beverage fattening

It is common to hear that drinking makes you fat. But to be aware, the problem with consuming alcohol is not in the calorie itself, but the point is that it is usually not ingested alone. It is common to always have snacks and appetizers next to each glass of drink. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the recommendation is two doses of alcohol for men and one for women.

5. Chicken contains homonyms

About 72% of Brazilians believe that chicken has hormones, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein. But the reality is that they have no such substance. According to zootechnician Gérson Scheuermann, from Embrapa, the animal’s life cycle is very short nowadays. In 40 days, for example, they reach an average of 3 kg.

6. It is necessary to drink 8 glasses of water a day

This is also another myth that circulates in many places. This food rule, adopted worldwide, does not apply to all people. That’s because everyone should consume water according to their body’s need. It is worth remembering that by eating other foods the body also absorbs liquid.