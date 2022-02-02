7 foods to sleep better and recharge







Natural tranquilizers are also present in the diet. Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Natural tranquilizers are good alternatives for those who have a busy, busy life and cannot rest properly. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), approximately 40% of Brazilians suffer from some type of difficulty sleeping. An alarming fact, since insomnia can cause several damages to health, such as depression, obesity, immunological deficiencies and even cardiovascular diseases.

To prevent a simple difficulty sleeping from becoming a chronic problem of insomnia, a good option is to bet on natural tranquilizers. There are some foods rich in substances that can help the body to recharge its energies during sleep.

“Tryptophan, once recognized by our brain, stimulates the production of a neurotransmitter called serotonin, which is responsible for the regulation of sleep, good mood and a feeling of well-being. The intake of vitamin B6 and magnesium helps in the production of tryptophan in our body”, explains nutritionist Bettina Del Pino.

With the help of the specialist, we have separated a list of natural tranquilizers that we can consume during the day. Check out:

Whole grains: large carbohydrate suppliers, contain vitamins and minerals that can aid in better tryptophan absorption. Nuts and seeds: are rich sources of tryptophan. In addition, they provide the body with magnesium, a substance that helps combat the effects of the stress hormone. Oat: It is a source of melatonin, popularly known as the sleep hormone. The substance helps you fall asleep more easily. Chickpeas, peas, beans, lentils and soybeans: rich sources of tryptophan, as well as B vitamins, which help in the proper functioning of the nervous system. Banana: rich in tryptophan, carbohydrates and magnesium, responsible for helping in the production of hormones such as serotonin and melatonin, which contribute to sleep quality. Red berries and kiwi: are rich in antioxidants, which favor the control and treatment of sleep disorders. Passion fruit: It has calming properties, which act directly on the central nervous system, producing an analgesic and muscle relaxant effect.

Bonus – What to Avoid to Sleep Better

“Drinks with caffeine should be avoided: black tea, mate tea, green tea, coffee and energy drinks. Fatty foods, fried foods, soda and alcoholic beverages as well. A healthy and balanced diet is a strong ally in the fight against insomnia. people to seek medical attention”, concludes Bettina.

Source: SportLife