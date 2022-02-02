70% of patients admitted to public hospitals in ES are not vaccinated

Photo: Playback/YouTube





The State Secretary of Health, Nésio Fernandes, said this Tuesday afternoon (01), during a press conference that 70% of patients who are hospitalized in public hospitals in Espírito Santo have not been vaccinated or have an incomplete vaccination schedule. In all, 95,000 adults did not receive any dose of the immunizers.

“We have a total of 70% of hospital occupancy, of all people admitted to public hospitals, who have not taken any dose or who have an incomplete or delayed vaccination schedule. We understand and always affirm that vaccination represents the main measure of public health capable of mitigating the effects of covid-19 and especially in terms of hospitalization and deaths”, he reinforced.

The expectation is that as soon as 90% of the population of Espírito Santo are up to date with 3 doses of the immunizing agent, the behavior of hospitalizations and deaths will correspond to an expected result for a wide vaccination coverage.

In addition, Nésio pointed out that the three doses added to a pediatric and adolescent vaccine coverage can provide greater preparation in the face of a possible new wave of expansion of curves of cases of covid and SARS in the coming months. According to the secretary, this “expansion” behavior took place in March and April.

The secretary also talks about the implementation of the broader vaccine passport requirement. “We adopted the vaccine passport in the hope that the State will be able to encourage the completion of the vaccination schedule for the entire population”, he pointed out.

Vacina and Trust Platform now has a new tool

From now on, with the aim of expanding the vaccination coverage of children at school, the folder has made available a new tool on the Vacina e Confia platform. The objective is to facilitate the immunization of this group through a quick access button of parental authorization.

The platform also has information about testing and simplified issuance of the vaccine passport just by clicking on the “vaccination passport” button.

“The platform is being updated and, from now on, there will be a quick access button for the authorization of the parents, who will have to register the underage dependents. They will be able to access the platform and there declare the authorization for the vaccination of their children”. Nésio recalled that there is idleness due to the lack of parental authorization for the vaccination of their children.

With the new tool, teams from health units, visiting schools, will be able to verify the authorization and thus reach a large number of vaccinated children. “We want to ensure that the return to school takes place in an environment of wide movement of vaccination of our children”, she emphasized.

ES records 444 thousand tests carried out in January

The undersecretary of health care Luiz Carlos Reblin, spoke about the pace of testing in Espírito Santo. “We are among the states that test the population the most. In January alone, 444,000 tests were carried out for covid-19. This is equivalent to 10.8% of the population.” Reblin also said that 49% of the total of these tests are positive.

“In the last week of last month there was an average of 35,000 tests daily. We will announce strategic points to further expand testing. For the undersecretary, testing should be a constant practice until the pandemic is controlled.

Second half of February should be a recovery in the case curve

The intensity of the growth of new cases of covid-19 lost strength in the last week compared to the previous two weeks. Nésio recalled that this represents a high number of patients at the moment.

“We believe that this and next week the state will reach a maximum peak of growth in the case curve with stabilization and that, in the second half of this month, we are already experiencing a recovery phase in the case curve”