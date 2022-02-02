accident in the works of subway line 6

The local and central lanes of the Tietê marginal, towards the Ayrton Senna highway, are closed between the bridges of Freguesia do Ó and Piqueri due to an accident involving the construction of line 6-orange of the São Paulo subway. A crater formed on the local track and part of the asphalt gave way.

According to CET (Companhia de Engenharia de Tráfego), the central lane is open until Avenida Santa Marina, just before the bridge of Freguesia do Ó. Subsequently, traffic is routed to the express lane, which has been fully open since 1:00 pm.

Vehicles that are in the local lane use a detour to the corridor of Ermano Marchetti and Marquês de São Vicente avenues, and return to the marginal at the height of Pedro Corazza square.

The traffic coming from the Dutra, Fernão Dias, Bandeirantes, Anhanguera and Castelo Branco highways is directed to the Rodoanel and the mini-ring road, formed by the avenues Salim Farah Maluf, Luis Ignacio de Anhaia Melo, Juntas Provisional, Presidente Tancredo Neves and Bandeirantes .

suspended caster

In the early afternoon, the City of São Paulo decided to suspend the rotation of vehicles in the capital. Today, vehicles with plates ending in 3 or 4 could not circulate in the expanded center.

At 12:45 pm and 1:15 pm, the CET website recorded 20.3 kilometers of slowness on the Tietê road towards Ayrton Senna. At 1:45 pm, the slowness had already dropped to 16.7 kilometers. Half an hour later, at 2:15 pm, the index was at 3.2 kilometers. At 2:45 pm, it was the same rate.

At the worst times, these figures, according to the company, were equivalent to about half (42.4% at 12:45 pm, 44.5% at 1:15 pm, and 45.4% at 1:45 pm) of the congestion in the capital at that time, according to the monitoring. CET asks to avoid paths along the Tietê waterfront and roads in the region.