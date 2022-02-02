Accounts in the blue and dollar entry look like false positive cases

A still portrait is not a dynamic film, and good results at the moment do not always reflect a positive situation over a longer period of time. This truth is not always convenient for various fields of human activity and is particularly frequent in economics. The specific situation of the Brazilian economy at the beginning of 2022 seems to be quite a case of this type, in further proof that appearances can often be deceiving.

A first positive surprise came with the result of public accounts in 2021. The Central Bank announced, this Monday (31), a primary surplus of the public sector as a whole of R$ 64.7 billion, equivalent to 0.75% of GDP. Guaranteed by states, municipalities and state-owned companies – the federal government still recorded a fiscal deficit -, last year’s surplus interrupted a seven-year cycle of successive public deficits, which began in 2014.

Another positive surprise came from the inflow of foreign funds into the Brazilian stock exchange in January. In the month, R$ 32.5 billion entered, almost half of the total volume destined by foreigners to the Brazilian stock market in 2021. The movement contributed to the Ibovespa, the main stock exchange index, sustaining upward trajectories, closing January 7% above December, against the American Stock Exchange, whose main indexes fell between 3.5% and 9% last month.

Reflecting in part this inflow of dollars, the quotations of the American currency retreated in the first month of 2021. The fall was of almost 5%, with the dollar being worth R$ 5.30, the lowest quotation in four months. In January, the real was the second most appreciated currency against the dollar in the world, second only to the Chilean peso.

It looks like a promise of new blue sky times for the Brazilian economy. But, by better examining the environment and, especially, the scenarios that are presented for the near future, it is possible to observe that the direction of the winds is more favorable for the formation of clouds. There is a high probability that the fiscal results, as well as the favorable trend of external investments and dollar quotations, are expressing false positives.

The SPE (Secretariat of Economic Policy), of the Ministry of Economy, released an information note in which it seeks to show that the Brazilian fiscal result for 2021 is the second “best” among the 50 largest economies in the world, second only to Egypt. The celebration of the SPE, however, leaves a question mark about the meaning of this “best”, insofar as, in 2021, in the midst of new waves of the pandemic, large mature economies – the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada -, which have adopted more vigorous programs to tackle the pandemic and its effects on activity and employment, are among the ten with the “worst” fiscal results, in parallel with generally better economic and social indices.

In the presentation of the document, undersecretary Fausto Vieira insisted on highlighting that the result was due more to the reduction of expenses than to increases in collection. It is not possible, however, not to consider the increase in collections in 2021. The net revenues of the federal government increased by more than 20% in real terms in the year, that is, after discounting inflation. It is a robust advance, even unusual, due to some factors, not all of them desirable.

It is intuitive that public revenues increase with economic growth. The more products and services are consumed, the greater the volume of taxes embedded in the prices that are collected. The economy, in 2021, must have grown 4.5% compared to 2020, when it fell 3.9%. The recovery registered, although cyclical, was of a good size, and naturally helped to increase the tax pool.

But public revenues also grow with negative factors. For example, inflation. The volume of taxes embedded in the prices of products grows when those prices rise, and prices rise by the force of inflation. This, in turn, also rises when the dollar is high against the local currency.

High inflation and the dollar, therefore, are elements that contribute to the increase in tax revenues, which, in turn, reduce fiscal deficits. Last year, the dollar rate rose 7.5% while inflation passed 10%. Both – high inflation and high dollar -, undesirable, are at the base of the explanation for the good fiscal result of 2021. Inflation, in fact, is one of the classic mechanisms that governments use to promote fiscal “adjustments” that, in fact, , end up in economic problems.

On the expenditure side, there was, indeed, a strong downsizing. In total, public spending fell from 26% of GDP in 2020 to 18.5% of GDP in 2021. A very strong adjustment, of 7.5 percentage points from one year to the next. There are doubts, however, about the quality of the fit and, in addition, the character of the cuts made – whether they are sustainable or not.

Spending to fight the pandemic, in 2021, barely reached a quarter of what was injected into the economy in the previous year – when the first wave of covid-19 occurred. The reduction from R$ 524 billion to less than R$ 130 billion explains about 60% of the cut in spending last year, not counting the end of transfers to states and municipalities, plus 15% of the total shrinkage. Almost all of the remainder came from cuts in social security benefits, reflecting the effects of the Social Security reform, the drop in personnel expenses – civil servants have not been readjusted for five years -, and in social spending – BPC (Benefício de Prestação Continuada), a salary and unemployment insurance.

There is, however, an almost consensus that the 2021 surplus will not be repeated in 2022. Projections are for a new primary deficit, at the height of 1% of GDP, not only because revenues will slow down – economic growth will be minimal, if there is, and inflation will be high, but lower – but also because there will be an increase in spending.

In addition to the correction of mandatory expenses linked to the minimum wage, readjusted by 10% because of inflation in 2021, new public resources will be injected into the economy. Aid Brasil, parliamentary amendments and inevitable increases in expenses in states and municipalities in an election year allow us to foresee a greater volume of public spending in 2022.

As for the inflows of dollars into the stock exchange, the expectation is for a reversal with the increase in reference interest rates in the American market, announced by the Fed (Federal Reserve, American central bank), with the start already announced for March. With higher interest rates, American financial markets will attract capital that has dispersed across emerging markets, such as Brazil, in search of opportunities, while rates in the United States have remained very low.

By straining their eyes to opportunities, foreign investment flows in the stock market, unlike those destined for investment in the purchase, expansion or modernization of companies, tend to be more volatile and unstable. These are capitals that normally seek more immediate gains. But, although with opportunistic characteristics, entering and exiting the markets at any time, these capitals bring benefits by irrigating the markets and providing more liquidity to the businesses.

Precisely for these characteristics, they do not serve to conclude that an economy is on a good and consistent path – when flows increase – or even fragile – when flows decline. While poverty still increases, unemployment remains high, with the explosion of informality, putting downward pressure on wages, the economy will still have a long way to go to really improve.