Afghan actress makes porn after evading arranged marriage

Yasmeena Ali, 28, from Afghanistan, said she decided to become an actress in the porn industry after refusing to marry her family.

In an interview with the Daily Star newspaper, she said that her family left Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power in the 1990s. They moved to the UK and there, she received an education and learned to read and write. .

However, at age 19, her parents wanted her to get engaged despite her refusal. For that reason, Yasmeena decided to run away, abandoned Islam, becoming an atheist, and then turned to pornography. All these years, she confessed that she hasn’t spoken to her family since she left home.

“I ran away at 19 because they wanted me to marry against my will. There was no discussion about what I think. There is no dialogue, it’s just blind obedience,” she said.

About the possibility of talking to her family again, the porn actress was direct. “I have not spoken to any of them and I do not intend to speak to them ever again. This is a completed chapter because families must be supportive and encouraging,” he said.

When asked what they think about her profession, Yasmeena believes they should reject working in the pornographic world.

“We don’t have shared values ​​and I don’t care what they think about me doing pornography. I’m sure they think very badly of me, I really wouldn’t be surprised,” he said.

Even with life in a new country, the actress said that in the UK, there were still many restrictions in her life. “With my parents, there was always a constant threat that if I didn’t get good grades they would send me back to Afghanistan. I always got good grades in school and worked really hard and got good feedback from teachers who even told my parents that I was doing a lot of homework.

Before starting to shoot porn movies, Yasmeena, who is also on OnlyFans, the paid adult content platform, since 2017, discovered erotic photography and found himself. “I was intrigued by pornography and thought I’d give it a try. I couldn’t comment on it when I didn’t know what it was. It’s like saying you don’t like Chinese food without trying it first,” she said.

After having the first contact, she liked it a lot and claimed to be a liberating world and has been in the industry ever since. She said pornography helped her to be herself and made her feel confident and in control.

“With pornography, I can have fun and let go. I’ve started to decide what to do with my body and I like being on camera and for me that’s exciting,” said the actress.

Speaking of sex, last month she told the “I Hate Porn” podcast how her first orgasm sparked her love of sex. “I couldn’t have an orgasm. I was trying so hard and I thought something was wrong with me,” she said.

“I was so focused on achieving the end result that I thought the only way to have a healthy sex life is to have an orgasm. That was the wrong idea of ​​sexuality.”