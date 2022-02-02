After blackout in BC, consultation of forgotten money in banks returns on February 14 – CUT

Published: January 31, 2022 – 8:30 am | Last modification: January 31, 2022 – 9:29 am

After the blackout in the systems, the Central Bank (BC) promises that consultation of money forgotten in banks will return on February 14th.

Without preparing the system for a huge number of accesses, the BC announced a week ago that R$ 8 billion reais were forgotten in old bank account balances and that this money would be returned without much bureaucracy.

Of course, there was a rush to the Central Bank system that provided consultation and information on how to withdraw money. The result was the obvious overhead that brought down the unprepared system.

Now, after the BC understands that to launch a campaign like this it is necessary for the systems to work in order to serve the entire population, the necessary adjustments are being made and the consultation should be available on February 14th. This is what the Central Bank promises.

In a note, the institution states that from 02/14/2022, “the citizen will be able to consult if he has any amount to receive. If so, you will be immediately informed of the date on which you can request the transfer of funds to your account. These transfer requests can be scheduled from 03/07/2022, on the date informed by the system”.

It also informs that the resources do not expire, that is, they remain in the banking institutions “waiting for their owners”.

Devolution

Banks must return approximately R$ 3.9 billion to account holders, in a first phase of the service that involves available balance in accounts already closed, fees and installments of improperly charged (provided for in terms of commitment with the BC), capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions and unsought resources related to closed consortium groups.

The remainder (R$ 4.1 billion) should be refunded in a second phase throughout the year. Amounts arising from fees and installments unduly charged will be available (those provided for or not in terms of commitment with the BC), accounts in payment institutions or investment brokerages closed with available balance and other situations that imply amounts to be returned.

How to consult and withdraw

Below, you have an explanation on how to proceed to consult and redeem amounts that may have stopped in old accounts. But it is worth remembering that these procedures are only valid for when the system works again. For now, when accessing the Registrato system, the browser will show the message that the system is down.

Account opening date

The BC provides consultation for forgotten accounts from 2001 onwards. To find out if you have money in your account before this date, make a search this linkfrom the 14/02.

https://www.bcb.gov.br/acessoinformacao/legado?url=https:%2F%2Fwww4.bcb.gov.br%2Ffis%2Fcontasnr%2Fpesqconta.asp

Deadline to receive

Banks have up to 12 days to return the amounts, starting from the date of the customer’s order.

return methods

The account holder must request the return via PIX. If the financial institution has not adhered to the payment using this model, it must transfer via DOC or TED, also within the same period of 12 days.

Some banks offer payment directly on their websites and apps, which are directed to the BC website. Others who have not adhered to the payment agreement with the Central Bank may offer the option “Request via institution”, in which the customer must request payment directly from the bank.

Consultation step by step

To check if there is an available balance to be redeemed, access the Amounts Receivable portal from the Central Bank.

Then:

Click on “Consult the Amounts Receivable Report”

Click “Start Query”

Enter your CPF or CNPJ of your company

Transcribe characters to prove you are human

If you do not have any receivables, the message “You currently have no receivables” will appear.

If there is money to be released, it will appear “Consultation carried out successfully! To know more details of the amounts to be received, access the Registrato”

Step by step how to rescue

To redeem the amounts, it is necessary to log in to the Registrato system, from the Central Bank, or to the account on the gov.br portal:

Click on “Access Registrato” after checking if there are amounts to be received or access the service’s login system

Choose the option to enter your gov.br account or login Registrato

When passing the cursor on each of the options, it is possible to view the registration option

To access the balance on the federal government platform, in addition to registering with personal information, you must have a silver or gold login (offered to those who have already integrated their bank account to the government platform or registered facial biometrics in the Meu Gov app. br)

To redeem the amounts via Registrato, without the need to log into the government platform, access the service’s registration page. You can register via the app, internet banking or by downloading a digital security certificate. The step is necessary to transfer the redeemed amounts to the CPF holder’s account

(Footsteps, source: Folha de São Paulo)