After four months, Brazil records more than 900 daily deaths from covid-19

posted on 01/02/2022 19:10 / updated on 01/02/2022 19:10



(credit: Breno Esaki/Disclosure/Agência Saúde)

Brazil again recorded more than 900 deaths from covid-19 in one day this Tuesday (1/2). According to the balance of cases and deaths made by the Ministry of Health, 929 deaths were recorded. This is the highest number of deaths from the disease since September 18, 2021, when the country confirmed 935 deaths.

With the new numbers, the moving average of deaths continues to increase. According to a survey by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the moving average reached 603 deaths.

The number of cases also remains high and only today the country confirmed 193,465 more infections with the new coronavirus. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has already detected 25.6 million positive cases and 628,067 people have lost their lives to covid-19.

The increase in cases has been seen since the beginning of the year. The omicron variant, considered to be extremely transmissible by specialists, is already responsible for 90% of cases of the disease in Brazil.