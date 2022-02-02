After research points to a tie with Moro, Ciro Gomes will intensify criticism of the former judge

While the PDT summit will work to make alliances viable in the States, the former governor of Ceará will maintain a routine of attacks on the presidential candidate of Podemos

Roberto Casimiro/Estadão Content Ciro Gomes has already invited Moro to a debate several times and made a ‘react’ of the ex-judge’s interview with the ‘Flow Podcast’



The latest news involving the pre-candidacy of Ciro Gomes (PDT) animated the surroundings of the former Minister of Finance and National Integration. Allies of the former governor of Ceará celebrated the repercussion of the official launch of his postulation and the result of the XP/Ipespe survey, released on Thursday, 27, which puts the pedestrian tied with the former judge Sergio Moro (We can) in third place, with 8% of voting intentions. While the dome of PDT will work to make alliances viable in the States, the presidential candidate of the acronym will maintain the routine of attacks on the former judge of the Operation Car Wash. The idea is to position yourself as the candidate capable of breaking the polarization between the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which leads the race for the Presidency of the Republic.

In a speech lasting more than an hour on the 21st, the day of the official launch of his candidacy, Ciro Gomes raised his tone against Bolsonaro and Lula, but destined part of his speech to Sergio Moro, whom he called the “enemy of the Republic”. “He [Moro] never tires of turning farce into heroism. Now he wants to dress up as a candidate without having any preparation to fight. I am denouncing with special concern as I tried to denounce back there about Bolsonaro. I am trying to warn that there is an enemy of the Republic, not a political opponent, trying to subtract the freedom of the Brazilian people,” he said. The ex-judge and ex-minister of the Bolsonaro government has even been the preferred target of the pedestrian. This Tuesday, the 1st, in an interview with Maximum FM Radio, from Minas Gerais, Ciro called Moro “Bolsonaro’s variant of Covid-19”. “They invented this third way business. How about third way? These people who are presenting themselves as a third way are all Bolsonaro’s widow. They pretend we’re all a bunch of imbeciles, a bunch of idiots with no memory. Doria made ‘BolsoDoria’ and Moro is Bolsonaro’s Covid variant, Bolsonaro’s omicron,” he said.

The strategy is nothing new. In November, Jovem Pan showed that Ciro Gomes was advised to aim his artillery at Sergio Moro, who had joined Podemos and appeared close to the double digits in polls. Since then, the former governor of Ceará has invited him several times for a debate and says, whenever possible, that the former Lava Jato judge has no competence to govern Brazil. In the last week, even, Ciro made a “react” of Moro’s interview with Flow Podcast during “Ciro Games”, its weekly live.

PDT looks for Eduardo Paes

After the PT announced support for the candidacy of federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for the government of Rio de Janeiro, Ciro Gomes’ party intensified talks to try to seal an alliance with the PSD of Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio. , 2, the national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, will meet with Paes, Felipe Santa Cruz, former president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and the name of Paes for the state election, and Rodrigo Neves, former president mayor of Niterói (RJ) and candidate for the Guanabara Palace. The idea is to reach an agreement so that Neves and Santa Cruz walk together in the October 2022 elections. The definition of who will be the candidate for the government and who will run for the Senate seat will be left for later. On Sunday, the 6th, Paes should meet with Ciro Gomes to work out details about the partnership in the Rio de Janeiro election.