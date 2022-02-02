Agreement with IMF opens new crisis between Alberto and Cristina in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – THE debt refinancing agreement signed between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday, 28, opened a new crisis among the Peronists, putting once again the Kirchnerist wing, commanded by the vice president Cristina Fernández, on a collision course with the bloc led by the Argentine president, Alberto Fernandez.

The pact, referring to a $44.5 billion debt contracted by Argentina in 2018, provides for refinancing through an “extended facility program” over the next two and a half years. The agreement requires the Argentina reduce your deficit to zero by 2025 and make big cuts in government energy subsidies.

On Monday, congressman Máximo Kirchner Máximo, son of former Argentine president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and vice president (who also presided over the country between 2007 and 2015), resigned from the leadership of the ruling bloc Everyone’s Front in the Argentine Chamber of Deputies. “This decision stems from not sharing the strategy used, much less the results obtained in the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”, said the parliamentarian in a statement.

Máximo Kirchner’s decision generates uncertainty within the ruling coalition — formed to win the 2019 elections — due to differences between Kirchnerism — the most left-wing wing — and the rest of Peronism, led by Fernández, which have already been in conflict for a few months. , after the defeat of the Government in the legislative primaries.

Máximo, who will keep his seat as deputy, said that the negotiation was carried out “exclusively by the economic cabinet and by the negotiating group that responds and has the absolute confidence of the President of the Nation”, affirming that he has always shown his vision to Fernández so that he does not arrive “to this result.”

Shortly after learning of Máximo’s resignation, Fernández gave an interview to the C5N channel. “I spoke last Wednesday with Maximo, he talked about his differences on this issue. Today he called me and said that he had made this decision. I said that it was not necessary”, he affirmed. “He told me that Cristina did not agree with the dismissal. She has her nuances in relation to the Fund, but there is a point in which I am the president. I am sure that we followed the best path”, he added.

Kirchnerism has been, since the beginning of the Fernández government, the wing of the Peronist Executive with the harshest speech against the Fund. Some members of the group spoke quickly about the negotiation. “This agreement is not a benefit. It is to hand over the country. First the Fatherland, remember? React!” wrote the former Kirchnerist deputy Fernanda Vallejos in her twitter. “We are going to draw attention to the dangers and risks that the agreement has”, said congressman Leopoldo Moreau, who intends to discuss changes in the text of the pact. “I hope this alert serves so that when the final memoranda of understanding are signed, some issues will be removed,” he said.

The episode dates back to the internal crisis that erupted in the government after the defeat of the ruling party in the midterm elections in 2021. At the time, the vice president criticized economic policy and the poor performance of some ministers in a public letter, which caused a change of cabinet.

Vice President Cristina Fernández has not yet officially commented on the decision. /EFE and AP