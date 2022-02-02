Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s: Study opens new path to understanding nervous system aging

RIO – An international group of scientists headed by two researchers from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) discovered a marker of central nervous system aging. The work, published in the journal aging cell, opens new avenues for understanding the cognitive decline of the elderly. It also helps in the development of new drugs against neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Aging of the nervous system is characterized by a progressive change in the physiology of brain cells. The process can contribute to cognitive deficits. It leads to dementia and compromised quality of life.

The group led by neuroscientists Isadora Matias and Flávia Gomes, from the Institute of Biomedical Sciences, has been investigating diseases associated with aging for over ten years. Even so, they say, to this day the mechanisms of transition from a healthy and functional brain to an aging and dysfunctional brain are still not well understood.

The biomarker described is a protein, known as lamina-B1. It is present in neurons and glial cells. The role of this protein is related to maintaining the integrity of the cell nucleus. It performs functions that range from maintaining the structure of the nucleus and its functioning to DNA repair. In the study, the group describes that the loss of lamina-B1 occurs in cells of the hippocampus of mice and elderly human subjects, especially.

“In our study, we characterized, in a pioneering way, a biomarker of cellular senescence (aging), lamin-B1, in the central nervous system”, says Flávia Gomes. .”

"In our study, we characterized, in a pioneering way, a biomarker of cellular senescence (aging), lamin-B1, in the central nervous system", says Flávia Gomes. "It is the first time that this biomarker has been identified in these cells from healthy elderly tissue."

In the central nervous system, the aging of astrocytes represents an important factor for age-associated cellular and cognitive dysfunctions. The work published by Flávia Gomes, Isadora Matias and other scientists shows that the loss of lamin-B protein and nuclear deformations are biomarkers of this process.

The group also described that senescent astrocytes show deficits in their potential to promote synapse formation and neuron differentiation. This may favor the synaptic decline associated with aging.

The scientists worked with rodents and with samples of human brain tissue from brain banks at the University of São Paulo (USP) and an institution in the Netherlands. In all, sixteen samples from middle-aged people and fourteen from elderly people were analyzed. The researchers investigated transformations in astrocytes. These are nerve cells that support and help control the functioning of neurons.

It is estimated that by 2050 the number of people aged 60 years and over will be twice as high as today. There will be almost 2.1 billion elderly people worldwide. In this context, a substantial increase in the incidence of age-related diseases is expected. The list includes cancer, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases.