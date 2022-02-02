American currency drops 0.62% and closes at R$ 5.27; Stock market goes up

This Tuesday (1st), the Brazilian Stock Exchange closed up 0.97%. The commercial dollar, on the other hand, fell by 0.62%, quoted at R$ 5.273 on sale, amending the fourth consecutive decline. It is the lowest value of the dollar in more than four months, since September 16 (R$ 5,266).

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

The movement of the US currency follows the expectation of an increase in the basic interest rate (Selic) by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), tomorrow.

Higher interest rates in Brazil tend to benefit the real, as they make the profitability of the domestic fixed income market more attractive to foreign investors.

The market also awaits the start of the local quarterly balance sheet season this week, as well as the return of activities in the National Congress.

Stocks close up 0.97%

In turn, the São Paulo Stock Exchange closed the day at 113,228.31 points, up 0.97% from yesterday.

The upward trend was also observed in the weekly (1.18%), monthly (0.97%) and annual (8.02%) changes.

Among the stocks that stood out on the B3, are those of Vale, up 5.21%, which sought to recover from the strong fall of the day before and supported the index, while oil papers retreated.

The biggest increase was from Banco Inter (BIDI11), which grew 8.01% and completing the trio of biggest increases was CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, CSNA3), with a high of 5.09%.

The declines were led by Alpargatas (ALPA4), the owner of Havaianas, with a drop of 6.64%. Following were Banco Pan (BPAN4), with -5.49% and Minerva (BEEF3), with -4.93%.

The stock exchange’s behavior was also impacted by the start of the Copom meeting, which should result in an increase in the Selic rate, as well as by the expectation that the National Congress will resume work.

*With Reuters