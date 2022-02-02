Americanas (AMER3) and Vibra (VBBR3) sign a partnership to create Vem Conveniência

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Vibra Energia (VBBR3), former BR Distribuidora, reported this Tuesday (1) that the operation related to the formation of a partnership with Americanas (AMER3) to explore the business of small retail stores, inside and outside of gas stations, through the networks of stores: Local and BR Mania.

The partnership took place after the fulfillment of the conditions precedent, including the prior approval by the antitrust authority, Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), on December 30, 2021, with this decision being considered final.

The partnership was consummated through the incorporation of the company Vem Conveniência, whose capital is held by Americanas and Vibra, both with 50% stakes. Vem Conveniência will have its own management and corporate governance structure.

Vem Conveniência has 55 small retail stores outside gas stations, with its own operation, and approximately 1,200 small retail stores in gas stations, operated by franchisees.

The BR Mania brand will be maintained in gas station stores, while stores outside gas stations will use the Local brand. The partnership format provides for both franchised stores and the operation of small retail stores.

According to a statement, the partnership aims to offer a new value proposition to consumers, franchisees, resellers and store attendants.

