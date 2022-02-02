Americanas will use a partnership with BR Mania stores to reinforce its e-commerce

RIO – The fuel distributor vibrateexBR Distributorand the department store chain Americangot together to revamp their convenience stores – the BR Mania and the Place. now together in Come Convenience, the two companies will compete for the market for neighborhood household products, a niche that has gained importance with the expansion of the home office. The idea is also to unite this operation with the e-commerce.

Soon, customers will be able, for example, to pick up at one of the 1,200 gas stations Petrobras, by Vibra, goods purchased on the Americanas website. This facility should be available from the second half of the year, when the partnership reaches maturity to reach the virtual environment.

At first, the changes will occur in physical stores. The first changes will be noticeable in two or three months. Anyone who enters BR Mania will find replacement products from the house pantry, and not just items for immediate consumption, such as coffee and biscuits.

Local will start to offer food and its management will also be revamped so that the stores have their own personality, independent of Americanas, and are still offered to investors as franchises.

union of giants

On one side of the partnership is Vibra, with gas stations across the country. On the other, Americanas has a complex logistical structure, essential to reduce costs and make products cheaper. “The power is incredible when you combine the high circulation of consumers on the Vibra network with the solutions that Americanas is able to offer,” he said. Natalia Cid, president of Vemto the Estadão/Broadcast.

Since it was privatized last year, the fuel distributor has focused on forming partnerships to grow and add value to its products and services. The department store chain, on the other hand, wants to expand its business and has a special interest in the franchise segment.

Next week, 15 stores begin to have centralized management at Vem, a process that will extend to the entire chain until May. The focus at the current stage is to concentrate revenue at Vem. The more detailed numbers of the business will be defined in about a month, after the approval of the new company’s strategic plan.

The next step will be to advance through the virtual environment and launch the Local franchise, which should happen later this year. “We are going to study and model the opening of the franchise and seek a budget this year so that it takes place next year. The year 2022 will not be easy, due to the macroeconomic situation. So, it is better to launch it next year”, said the president of Vem Conveniência.

The next three months will also be spent on structuring the company, with the hiring of around 150 professionals, 60 of them to work in the office that will work in the city of Rio de Janeiro.