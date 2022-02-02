Analysts see Brazil as an important player in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine

posted on 01/02/2022 06:00



The call made by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Alberto Franco França, on Sunday (1/30), was seen by specialists consulted by the mail as an attempt by the United States to urge Brazil to exert greater pressure on Russia. In a post on Twitter, Itamaraty stated that, when addressing the situation in Ukraine, Blinken and France agreed on the need to de-escalate tensions and a diplomatic solution. Minister Carlos França also thanked the US for its support in starting the process of including Brazil in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Brazil becomes an important player in the search for support for measures taken by the United States in relation to sanctions and the conflict in Ukraine. This is the opinion of Denilde Oliveira Holzhacker, professor of international relations at ESPM-SP.

She cited President Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia — scheduled for February 14-17. “It is also part of the US government to ensure that Brazil can be an interlocutor and one more country to pressure Russia. Blinken’s phone call on Sunday (30) to France reaffirms the White House’s position in favor of a more “Brazil remains an ally of the USA, but prefers a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis”, he commented.

According to Holzhacker, the American approach aims to raise Brazilian support and reinforce that Brazil can put pressure on Moscow. “The position of the Bolsonaro government has been to try to balance Brazil’s interests vis-a-vis the US, but also vis-a-vis trade with Russia.”

The expert points out that Brazil’s ability to act derives much from its presence in the Security Council. “This can guarantee a change of direction, in a more diplomatic perspective and less of aggravation. However, Brazil’s performance is limited, as Brasília’s foreign policy has had, in recent years, a much less active profile than in other countries. The French ambassador has a more diplomatic and traditional profile, which can put Brazil in a leading role, but our capabilities are still very limited.”

Alignment

In turn, Marco Antônio de Meneses Silva — coordinator of the international relations course at the Centro Universitário Iesb — stressed that, in a moment of heightened spirits, it is imperative to emphasize the search for negotiated political solutions. “The Brazilian chancellor’s statement is consistent with Brasilia’s longstanding diplomatic tradition. Any effort in the opposite direction would be substantially out of line with presumed Brazilian interests.” According to him, the government of Joe Biden has signaled the normalization of bilateral relations between the US and Brazil, with the recent appointment of the US ambassador to Brasília, Elizabeth Frawley Bagley.

Silva is skeptical about the materialization of Brazilian leadership. He recalled, despite the accreditation of the dimension of regional leadership exercised by Brazil — allied to the tradition in the search for peaceful solutions in international security crises — there are no effective conditions for mediation. “The Bolsonaro government’s record is unfavorable, in view of the performance, at the time, of Chancellor Ernesto Araújo, when alliances and Brazilian diplomatic participation, built over the last few decades, were passed over by positions with a strong ideological content and little consistent with the traditions of our foreign policy. The challenge of reversing the relative isolation of Brazilian diplomacy is a task that is still in progress”, said the Iesb professor.

alliances

Juscelino Filgueiras Colares, a political scientist at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law, in Cleveland, Ohio, explained that the US seeks to expand the range and sanctions that Washington envisages against Putin and Russian leaders. “Blinken’s effort to address Brazil is important. The American hopes that the international community will show its repudiation of the disrespect for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and strengthen alliances, so that sanctions have a ‘stronger bite'”, he evaluated.

Colares believes that Brazil, an agricultural power, becomes an important ally of the USA. “If sanctions are imposed on occupied Ukraine, the role of Brazil and the US will be to coordinate restrictions on food exports to Russia.” For the scholar, Brazil can help Washington implement the sanctions.