Arab sovereign fund Mubadala, owned by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, which bought the RLAM Refinery in Bahia from Petrobras, raises the price of gasoline and diesel more than the state-owned company

RLAM Bahia refinery

Arab fund has the autonomy to set its own prices and increased the price of gasoline by 7.40% while Petrobras readjusted it by 1.85%

It does not supply the frequent soaring prices of gasoline and diesel practiced by Petrobras, the Arab sovereign fund Mubadala, of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, which bought from Petrobras the RLAM Refinery, in Bahia, for R$ 1.65 billion dollars, around r$ 8.25 billion at the time, and managed it since December last year, increased the price of gasoline and diesel more than the state-owned company.

From December to date, the price of type A gasoline produced by Refinaria Mataripe (formerly RLAM) rose 7.40%. Gasoline sold by Petrobras to distributors had a readjustment of 1.85%.

In less than two months, the price of diesel type S10 rose 11.72% and diesel S500 rose 9.72% at Acelen’s points of sale. In the same period, Petrobras readjusted the two fuels by 7.93% and 8%, respectively.

In the last adjustment in fuel prices that took place on the 12th, Petrobras reported that the average sales price for gasoline distributors would rise to R$ 3.24 per liter and diesel to R$ 3.61 per liter.

The same type of gasoline is sold for R$3.42 and diesel for R$3.62, by the Arab sovereign fund company Mubadala. We refer to the average, because the price of fuels can vary due to regional production issues. According to Acelen itself, however, the percentages of adjustments applied to these prices are linked to the price of oil on the international market and to the exchange rate.

Despite the alleged arguments for the increase in the price of gasoline and diesel being the same as those used by Petrobras – the international price parity policy, even so, the increases in fuels sold by Acelen exceeded the readjustments of the state-owned company.

Deyvid Bacelar, general coordinator of the Frente Única dos Petroleiros (FUP) and director of the Union of Oil Workers of Bahia (Sindipetro-BA), said in an interview with Brasil de Fato that the reason for Acelen to increase fuel prices more than Petrobras is looking for greater profits: “We are dealing with an investment fund from the United Arab Emirates, which deals with resources from the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi. So the return has to be financial and immediate, whatever the cost. If this will cost higher prices for the population of Bahia and the Northeast, it does not matter”, he criticized.

Acelen was questioned by Brasil de Fato about the difference in the readjustments applied by the company and Petrobras, but did not comment on the matter. In a statement, the company declared that its “price policy is independent, preserves competitiveness and is supported by technical and transparent criteria”.

The skyrocketing price of gasoline and diesel practiced by Acelen, an Arab sovereign fund company, affects even more the pockets of consumers in Bahia

While the adjustment practiced by Petrobras increased the liter of gasoline by R$ 0.15, reaching R$ 3.24, on average, the company estimated that this would increase the price of fuel at the pumps and impact the consumer’s pocket by about R$ $0.11.

Bearing in mind that state and federal taxes are levied on the price of fuel sold by the state company until it reaches the consumer, in addition to the cost of resale.

Acelen adjusted the price of gasoline four times in less than two months. On December 18, it lowered its prices. On the 1st, 15th and 22nd of January, it increased.

Situation could change if distributors in Bahia start to import fuels

In December last year, when Acelen went against the grain, and confronted Petrobras’ price movement and did not reduce the price of gasoline, the entity’s executive secretary, Marcelo Travassos, said that Bahian consumers depend on Acelen’s pricing policy, however, the situation could change if the distributors in Bahia start to import fuels if this operation is more economically viable.

In December, in Salvador, gasoline prices reached R$7.09 for the common type, with an average cost of R$5.99. Ordinary ethanol, in turn, was sold for more than R$6 and diesel reached the same level.

After the price reduction announced by Petrobras, on the afternoon of December 15, ordinary gasoline with the lowest price was selling for R$6.42.