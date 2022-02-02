Araraquara has its own ‘Uber’; driver takes 95% of the fare

Ordering a car by app has become a problem lately. Cancellations, high prices and a drop in service quality are some of the perrengues reported by customers.

On the drivers side, the situation is not easy either: working hours of up to 14 hours a day, low pay and expensive fuel. However, in a city in the interior of São Paulo, what could be a mobility problem turned into a business opportunity.

The Municipality of Araraquara (277 km from São Paulo, with 256,000 inhabitants), managed by Mayor Edinho Silva (PT), adopted its own transport app, Bibi Mob, at the beginning of the year, and provided support with guidance for training cooperative and dissemination. There are 200 drivers and more than 7,000 registered users.

What is most striking is the transfer of the value of the ride to the driver: 95% of what the user pays stays with the driver, unlike other apps, such as Uber and 99, which pass on about 60%.

How was Bibi Mob created?

Bibi Mob, a transport application created by the city of Araraquara (SP) Image: Disclosure

Camila Capacle, coordinator of Work and Creative and Solidarity Economy of Araraquara says that the City Hall has a program to encourage cooperativism, called Coopera Araraquara, and that the opportunity to help app drivers came after a series of observations and some difficulties.

“As in all regions, we were aware of the various problems that have affected app drivers, such as fuel prices and low remuneration. .

Development began in November 2020. It took months of training, courses and conversations, until the Araraquara Transport Cooperative (Coomappa) emerged, which chose the Bibi Mob franchise.

Drivers’ difficulties

The cooperative’s president, Kátia Anello, who has been an app driver for almost four years, says she has already received only 49% of the value of a ride on a commercial app.

“We were cornered. The increase in fuel, maintenance costs and even car washing rose in price. However, the value of the kilometer traveled paid by the applications has always remained the same”, he declares.

With Bibi Mob, Kátia says that the situation has improved.

“It is now possible to meet the goals. Whether in terms of mileage or value, in a shorter time than with other applications. Another issue: the race cancellation rate is almost zero, and now it only happens when it is really necessary to suspend the trip”, he says.

The difference in earnings

The request of UOLthe cooperative made a comparison of the drivers’ earnings by the platforms that exist in Araraquara.

A 4 km trip that costs R$ 10 for the passenger.

At Uber, 30% to 40% stay with the app (from R$3 to R$4). For the driver, R$6 to R$7.

At 99, about 30% of the value of the ride goes to the app (R$ 3). The driver receives R$7.

At Bibi Mob, 5% stays with the cooperative (R$ 0.50). The driver earns R$ 9.50.

The Araraquara application does not have a dynamic rate. That is, no additional amount is charged if few drivers are available or demand is higher than normal.

Enhanced security on both sides

As with conventional commercial applications, drivers must present all documents, the professional must be linked to the cooperative and must also have a criminal record certificate.

Passengers also need to follow security protocols. When registering, you need to send a selfie and a photo of your ID document. So, just as someone who orders a ride sees the driver, the driver also sees who the passenger is.

“We’ve had a lot of crimes against app drivers, and one shortcoming that has always been is the lack of information about the passenger. There was no photo or anything. So when we planned the app, one of the main issues we had to solve was this” , says Katia.

Earning 95% is a dream

Cléber Barbosa, 41, driver of Bibi Mob, a transport app created by the city of Araraquara Image: Personal archive

Cléber Barbosa, 41, was discouraged. A driver for four years, he saw his income plummet and the working day increase.

“The races were no longer paying off, because practically everything I earned was going to keep the car and pay for the fuel, which is very expensive. I had to almost double the amount of races to try to make the same amount.”

He immediately joined Bibi and liked it. “I was impressed when the first meetings took place. Being able to win 95% of the value of the race was something I had never even dreamed of.”

And that eventually became possible. In the first week that the app officially started working, more than 1,000 people took trips. And Cléber decided to retire the other apps.

“I feel that I am more valued. The race I do is enough to cover my costs and still make a profit. It was worth it”, he adds.

Motorcycle and food apps

Camila Capacle says that the city is developing two more applications: for motofrete (already in the registration phase) and for food delivery (for the second half of this year).

Bibi Mob works not only in Araraquara, but also for residents of three surrounding cities: Américo Brasiliense (41,000 inhabitants), Santa Lúcia (8,000 inhabitants) and Rincão (10,000 inhabitants).