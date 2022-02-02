Argentina and China sign contract to build nuclear power plant – News

Argentina and China This Tuesday (1st) signed a contract for the construction of a fourth nuclear power plant in the South American country, for an investment of 8 billion dollars (R$ 42 billion), reported the public news agency Télam.

The announcement of the construction of the Atucha III plant, which will be located in Lima, 100 km north of Buenos Aires, was made on the eve of President Alberto Fernández’s official trip to Beijing, which will take place from February 4th to 6th.

According to the agreement signed between the state-owned Nucleoeléctrica Argentina and the National Nuclear Corporation of China, the construction of the HPR-100 type plant, with 1,200 megawatts of electrical energy (MWe) of gross power and a useful life of 60 years, will create 7,000 jobs and 40 % of Argentine suppliers.





China, the second trading partner of Argentinawill be responsible for the engineering, construction, acquisition, start-up and delivery of the Atucha III, whose reactor will use enriched uranium as fuel and clear water as coolant and moderator.

Argentina, a regional pioneer in this field for half a century, has three other nuclear plants (Atucha I and II, also in Lima, and Embalse, in Córdoba, in the center of the country), which supply up to 7.5% of the country’s electricity. , according to private estimates.

The president of Nucleoeléctrica Argentina, José Luis Antúnez, said that the new plant will help the country “to meet the demand for electricity with basic, clean, safe and sustainable energy, and to combat the effects of climate change that affect the planet”.



