Argentina beat Colombia 1-0, in a match held today (1) and valid for the 16th round of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup. The goal of the game was scored by Lautaro Martínez in the 28th minute.

The Argentine national team did not count on the presence of Lionel Messi in this FIFA date. Despite this, he reached his 29th unbeaten match.

With this result, Lionel Scaloni’s team, which is already thinking about the tournament in Qatar, reached 35 points and remained isolated in 2nd position – with its spot guaranteed. Colombia, on the other hand, is in 7th place, with 17 points in 16 matches, and is in a dramatic situation with high chances of not qualifying for the Cup.

Both teams return to the field only on March 24. The Argentines face Venezuela and the Colombians face Bolivia. Match times are yet to be confirmed.

Argentine domain

Argentina started the match by putting a lot of pressure on Colombia’s exit. Most of the chances passed by Di María, including the most dangerous. Shirt 11 received from Lautaro, hit placed and the ball went out the right side, close to the post.

It’s in there!

After slamming the back and the goalkeeper’s failure, Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in Córdoba. Acuña crossed on the left, Tesillo tried to dodge it with his head, but he punctured and the ball stayed with shirt 22, who dominated and hit Vargas’ corner.

With that, Lautaro equals Neymar in the position of vice-top scorer in the Qualifiers, with seven goals.

Unbelievable!

In the last move of the first stage, Argentina saved itself from taking the tie. Borja had a one-on-one chance with Emiliano Martínez, who managed to make the save. In the spare, Luis Díaz got rid of the marking and hit, but Pezzella saved over the line.

balanced game

Colombia returned to the game better than in the first half. The match was more balanced in the first minutes of the second half, with no dangerous chances for either side.

Vargas vs Di Maria

The duel between the Colombian goalkeeper and the Argentine midfielder drew attention in the match. Of Di María’s five shots in the game, three were on target and Vargas went for them all, making good saves.

Di Maria standing ovation!

The player was substituted in the 22nd minute and the crowd at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium applauded the number 11 standing.

Di María was substituted in the match against Colombia and was greatly applauded Image: Juan Mabromata/AFP

Chronology

Argentina opened the scoring in the 28th minute with Lautaro Martínez. In the second stage, the confrontation started more balanced, but the Albiceleste managed to control the match and guarantee the victory.

DATA SHEET: ARGENTINA 1×0 COLOMBIA

Reason: South American Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup

Place: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Cordoba (Argentina)

Date and time: February 1, 2022, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Raphael Claus

goals: Lautaro Martínez (28′ 1st)

Yellow cards: Acuña (ARG), Montiel (ARG), Luis Suarez (COL)

ARGENTINA: Emiliano Martínez, Acuña, Martínez, Pezzella and Montiel; Lo Celso (Buendía), Rodríguez and Di María (Dybala); Lucas Ocampos (Meza), Lautaro Martínez (Nicolás González) and Papu Gómez (Martínez Quarta).Technician: Lionel Scaloni

COLOMBIA: C. Vargas; Medina (Valoyes), Tesillo, Sánchez and Mojica; Barrios (Cuéllar) and Uribe (Cantillo); Cuadrado, Luis Díaz and James Rodriguez (Luis Suárez); Borja (Falcão Garcia). Technician: Reinaldo Rueda