Arthur Aguiar explains why the Brazilian ‘Rebel’ ended

In a chat in the kitchen of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Arthur Aguiar revealed details about the period in which Diego lived in the Brazilian version of “Rebelde” (RecordTV), which, in addition to a soap opera, was also a band.

It all started when Naiara Azevedo praised the attractions that Gugu Liberato, a presenter who died in 2019, did on his show: “I thought Gugu’s interviews were great, he was able to bring to his show those characters that we saw on television and thought that existed only in our imagination”.

“The ‘Rebel'”, commented Brunna Gonçalves. “The ‘Rebel’ here,” said Pedro Scooby, pointing at Arthur. “The ‘Rebelde’ came to the ‘BBB'”, joked Douglas Silva and Tiago Abravanel.

Arthur then reminisced about his past. “We did a lot of shows. Our biggest show was in Brasília, 80 thousand people. But our average was between 15 and 30 thousand”, explaining that the band lasted two and a half years. “It took us six months to start doing shows,” he said.

“There was ‘Rebelde’ in Argentina, India, Mexico, Brazil”, continued the actor, who then revealed that he never found the cast of the other versions of the soap opera:

Not because they were different times. theirs [do México] it was long before ours. But the Mexican was not the first ‘Rebelde’, the first was from Argentina, but the Mexican was the most successful. The one in Mexico was the first ‘Rebelde’ that managed to make a world tour, they were the biggest phenomenon. Of all the ‘Rebels’, they were the greatest. Arthur Aguiar

Arthur went on to tell who his fellow actors were — Chay Suede, Lua Blanco, Sophia Abrahão. “Carla Diaz did it too, she was my sister in the soap opera”, added the carioca, citing the former participant of “BBB 21”.

“The parade was awesome, so why did it end? […] It was a band too, didn’t you have the interest to continue?”, asked Pedro Scooby, and the actor explained;

Each wanted to follow the path. I was the first to leave. First the soap opera ended and the band was going to continue, they already had a concert schedule. only the broadcaster [RecordTV] put me to do another novel. I said: ‘Okay, I’ll do the soap opera’. I wanted to show that I could do other things besides what I was doing, but it didn’t make sense for me, thinking about my career, to play another character where I was going to have to change my look and keep doing a ‘Rebelde’ show. There’s no way, bro, I needed to take off. And then I left the band. Arthur Aguiar

“It didn’t break up because I left. Anyone who left the band would break up, it doesn’t make sense for a band of six to leave one and continue,” added the singer. “Rouge continued”, replied Tiago.

“There in ‘Rebelde’, no. […] When I left, the contractors kind of started dropping shows. I remember that I was the only one who said goodbye, I had one”, explained Arthur, saying that the shows after his departure ended up not happening.

“So it’s your fault, huh,” joked Scooby. “Don’t joke about it because it was the biggest roll”, commented the actor, in a serious tone. “Calm down, I was kidding”, reinforced the surfer, and the carioca followed:

To be clear, it’s because they can cut just that piece and go back all over again, we didn’t have any command under the band. The band wasn’t ours, it was theirs. So much so that if we wanted to go back on tour for ten years now, it would have to be with them. Arthur Aguiar

“Shall we organize this tour?” Scooby joked. “There’s no way because everyone would have to agree, bro. I don’t think it’s going to happen, it’s a lot”, said Arthur.

