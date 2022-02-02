Aston Martin DBX 707 goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and becomes the fastest SUV in the world | releases

Have you seen recently on autosport that we accelerate, exclusively in Brazil, the luxurious and powerful Aston Martin DBX (if you haven’t seen it, click here running!). But outside the British brand has just presented a new version of the SUV that promises to shake the segment. It is about DBX 707 now the world’s fastest SUV that goes from 0 to 100 km/h in impressive 3.3 seconds!

This number is very close to that of a Porsche 911 Turbo S, for example, which goes to 100 km/h in 2.8 s, according to the brand. The Aston Martin leaves behind the Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk which, despite being more powerful (715 hp), needs 3.5 s – or just 0.2 s more – to fulfill the same measurement.

Not to mention other strong competitors, such as the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Speed ​​and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

The speed increases from 290 km/h for the 310 km/h. Not bad for an SUV that weighs more than two tons – 2,245 kg to be exact – and also 687 liters of trunk to carry the family’s luggage.

With the new diffuser, Aston Martin had to reposition the parking sensors of the DBX 707

To arrive at these superlative numbers, the manufacturer had to give the SUV an “anabolism”. Starting with the engine. THE V8 4.0 biturbo, supplied by AMGis the same as the conventional version, however, now it has new calibration and roller turbines (a more expensive solution, which uses bearings instead of a fixed support, but which facilitates the admission of more gases to increase the number of turns of the turbocharger and , consequently, the potency – and still decreases the turbolag.

The DBX 707, as the name says, has 707 horsepower – and still thunderous 91.7 kgfm of torque (about 20 kgfm extra). The “normal” DBX has 550 hp and torque of around 70 kgfm… The differential still manages to send 100% of that torque to the rear wheels, if necessary. Everything is managed by a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Aston Martin DBX 707 also features a new interior finish with new materials

Of course, to do justice to the performance, Aston Martin also increases the look of the SUV. At the front, the grille is bigger to significantly increase the air intake to cool the V8, in addition to the new finish.

The LED daytime running lights (DRLs) have been redesigned, as have the bumper air intakes. At the rear, there is now a generous diffuser (which can be made of carbon fiber) and a spoiler integrated into the roof to increase stability at high speeds.

The 22-inch wheels have 285/40 tires at the front and 325/35 at the rear (23 rim is optional) and unique design. The carbon ceramic brakes have 420 mm (front) and 390 mm (rear) discs.

And it’s not dreaming that some DBX 707 unit circulates through Brazilian streets. Aston Martin, since last year, has officially returned to the country through UK Motors, linked to Eurobike. The price, in turn, can be for few since the “normal” DBX costs exorbitant BRL 3 million this way.