Aston Martin DBX707 arrives to be the most powerful with 707 hp

Aston Martin is more of a traditional brand that has surrendered to SUVs, however, the British manufacturer of Gaydon has now decided to enter with both feet in the chest of the competition with the DBX707.

It arrives on the international market as the most powerful SUV in series production, delivering no less than 707 horsepower.

The title could be contested by Stellantis, had it not ended production of the Dodge Durango Hellcat, which still has units available on the American market.

Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h, the Aston Martin DBX707 needs 3.2 seconds and reaches a maximum of 310 km/h, beating rivals like the Bentley Bentayga or any proposal from the Germans.

For this more powerful proposal, the DBX707 delivers its AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 91.1 kgfm, with AMG’s nine-speed oil-bath dual-clutch transmission.

Having mandatory four-wheel drive, the British car is much more powerful than the closest version, which has 550 horsepower in a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes-Benz.

As is known, the DBX is still seen with a V6 3.0 twin-turbo, also of German origin, but with a nine-speed automatic transmission, as in the aforementioned V8.

The Aston Martin DBX707 comes with an anabolic look, with a double spoiler at the front and a large air diffuser projected out at the rear.

This one is made of carbon fiber and away from the four exhaust ports. The DBX707 also has 22-inch wheels, but you can opt for a 23-inch forged alloy.

There’s a carbon fiber option for more exterior detailing, while the interior has clamshell-style sport seats with blue accents and lots of Alcantara leather.

The dashboard received new controls and details in gloss black, in addition to electric front seats. Aston Martin’s “Q” division customizes the DBX707’s cabin to the customer’s taste. Let’s wait for him in the next 007?

Aston Martin DBX707 2022 – Photo gallery