Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Vitor Bueno is hired! Another reinforcement that makes Rubro-Negro even stronger for 2022

Athletico Paranaense continues to strengthen itself for the main competitions on the continent. And whoever arrives at the club now is the midfield Vitor Buenoanother prominent name in national football that will be part of the Rubro-Negro team.

“Coming to a great club like Athletico is already another great dream that has come true in my career”, says Vitor Bueno. “In a big team like this, with everything it offers, we have to dream and we have to fight for achievements. We are going to work hard and hard to achieve the goals starting in February, when we have our first final of the year ahead of us”, he plans.

Vitor Bueno has already signed a contract with Hurricane. The bond is definitive, valid initially for three seasons. he will wear the shirt 8 of the Red and Black.

Admiration for the Club

Vitor Bueno arrives at Athletico with the enthusiasm of someone who still has many dreams to fulfill in his career. He’s only 27 years old and a lot of time for that. And he makes it clear that he sees Rubro-Negro as the ideal scenario.

He praised the modernity of the administration. He praised the structure and size of the club’s facilities. He likes the way of playing that Rubro-Negro uses. He is also quite confident about the club’s performance in competitions that start in February.

“Whoever sees it from the outside greatly admires the players who are here at Athletico Paranaense”, says Vitor Bueno, about the teammates he now has. One of them, Leo Cittadini. By the way, Vitor is best man at the Athletic midfielder’s wedding. A friendship that started when they worked together at Santos.

“Whenever I came to play here at the Arena, I already admired the Club. Players in the world of football talk to each other. And they say a lot that Athletico today is the example to be followed both in Brazilian football and in world football. It is a very organized club. And it is not for nothing that it is reaching the finals of the competitions it disputes. And both I and the Club, we only have to grow. And we will work to put him at the highest level in world football yet”, he projects.

Start of trajectory

Vitor Frezarin Bueno was born on September 5, 1994, in Ribeirão Preto, in the North of the State of São Paulo. But he spent most of his childhood in nearby Monte Alto.

Life in football started very early for Vitor Bueno, still with his family in Monte Alto. Until the age of 12, he already had a sport-related routine in training and competitions. He went out to play in the various towns in the region, but still always returned home to his parents’ care. Something that changed in the next step of the career.

“My relationship with football started from a very young age. Playing football was my favorite game”, says Vitor Bueno, who remembers the time with great affection. “At the age of 13, it was when I left home in search of my dream”, he adds.

At 16 years old, the young midfielder was still in the North of São Paulo. But this time, he left his family’s house to join the Monte Azul Atlético Clube youth teams, at the club’s accommodation in Monte Azul Paulista.

The boy grew up. He evolved. At the age of 18, football was already a very serious thing in Vitor Bueno’s life. That’s when he moved to Ribeirão Preto, to be part of Botafogo’s (SP) youth team. The dream of becoming a professional athlete was close to happening.

And that happened shortly afterwards. He debuted as a professional for Botafogo (SP), on January 25, 2014. He was 19 years old at the time. He stayed in Ribeirão Preto until July 2015. He still misses him there. In 34 games for Botafogo (SP), he scored 10 goals.

Success in Santos, passage through Europe and challenge in Hurricane

Vitor Bueno arrived at Santos to initially be part of the Santos Sub-23 team. But he soon rose to the main team in September of the same year. From there, he built one of the best phases of his career. It even earned him the revelation award at the 2016 Brazilian Championship and a loan deal to Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine, in 2018.

He was with Dinamo in 2018 and 2019. He was part of the group that played in the Europa League and Europa League. He returned to Brazil in April 2019, as a new reinforcement for São Paulo.

For the São Paulo team, he played in 120 matches between 2019 and 2021. Now, Athletico Paranaense becomes the fifth club in the player’s career.

In total, Vitor Bueno played 257 official matches as a professional athlete. Of these, 162 were holders. He scored 47 goals.

Champion of the Paulista Championship in 2016 with Santos and in 2021 with São Paulo. Top scorer of the 2014 Copa Paulista with Botafogo-SP. Owner of the most beautiful goal of the 2016 Paulista Championship.

In his career, he played for CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil, Ukrainian Championship and the Ukrainian Cup.

How to play

Vitor Bueno is a high quality midfielder. He has skills that have even led him to be used both as a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder who “floats” more towards the edges of the field.

Due to his quality, he even played as a centre-forward.

“I am a player who seeks to be very versatile”, summarizes Vitor Bueno. “Until I arrived at Santos, I always played as a midfielder. At Santos, I also played more openly, but even so I had the freedom to be able to ‘float’ on the field, whether more in the middle or on the sides. I like this function. But of course responsibly. Whether in creation or more open, I try to contribute and do the best within what the coach asks for”, he adds.

VITOR BUENO

Position: Midfield

shirt number: 8

Full name: Vitor Frezarin Bueno

Date of birth: September 5, 1994 (age 27)

City of birth: Ribeirão Preto (SP)

Height: 1.85m

Dominance: Right-handed

Clubs as a professional:

2022: Athletico Paranaense

2021: Sao Paulo

2020: Sao Paulo

2019: Sao Paulo

2019: Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

2018: Santos

2017: Santos

2016: Santos

2015: Santos

2015: Botafogo (SP)

2014: Botafogo (SP)

Photos: José Tramontin/athletico.com.br