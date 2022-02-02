Average hiring salary shrinks to R$ 1,921 in 2021 and has the 1st drop in 5 years | Economy

The country resumed creating formal jobs in 2021, but the average hiring salary for formal jobs has shrunk for the first time in 5 years. According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the real average salary for admission was BRL 1,921.19 last year, against BRL 2,000.26 in 2020in values ​​corrected by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

That is, in 1 year there was a real reduction of R$ 79.07, or 3.95%, in the average salary offered for new formal job vacancies created in the country. Since 2016, Brazil has not recorded a decrease in the average remuneration paid for formal jobs. That year, however, the reduction was smaller, 1.4%. See chart below:

Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), released this Monday (31), also show that the average admission salary in December was R$ 1,793.34, which represents a real drop of R$ 115, 85 , or 6.07%, compared to December 2020 (R$ 1,909.19). In comparison with November, when the average salary was R$ 1,791.83, there was a real increase of R$ 1.51, or 0.08%.

Service sector has the biggest drop

Among the sectors of the economy, the greatest flattening of wages occurred in vacancies in service activities (-5.16%).

Subsequently, the biggest declines in the admission salary were observed in construction (4.70%), in the group trade and repair of vehicles (3.37%) and in agriculture (3.01%). The smallest reduction was in the average remuneration paid by the industry (-1.54%).

In terms of values, the highest average starting salaries in 2021 were paid for information services, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities (R$ 2,175), while the lowest were for domestic services (R$ 1,410) and accommodation and food (R$ 1,445.21) – a segment that was one of the most affected by the pandemic and which has not yet managed to return to the pre-Covid level of activity.

That is, those who are in line for an opportunity or have become unemployed are having to accept receiving less so as not to be out of the job market.

Amid inflation above 10% and a still high unemployment rate in the country, worker income fell in 2021 in both the formal and informal markets. A survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released last week showed that the usual real income fell 4.5% in the quarter ended in November, compared to the previous quarter, to R$ 2,444 – the lowest income of the historical series started in 2012.

The balance sheet released by the Ministry of Labor showed that Brazil generated 2.73 million formal jobs in 2021, after losing 191,455 formal jobs in 2020.

Financial market economists project an advance of just 0.30% for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2022, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin. For the Selic, the expectation is that the basic interest rate of the economy will end 2022 at 11.75% per year, which presupposes further increases in the coming months.

Brazil should continue creating vacancies in 2022, but the expectation is for a more moderate pace due to greater monetary tightening by the Central Bank to control inflation and the impacts of high interest rates on economic activity and on business and consumer confidence.

XP estimates a net creation of 950 thousand formal jobs in 2022 (average around 100 thousand in the first semester and 60 thousand in the second semester). “The dissipation of the benefits of the BEm program and the continuous cooling of admissions due to the weakening of domestic demand are the main reasons behind this scenario”, highlighted economist Rodolfo Margato when commenting on the Caged figures.