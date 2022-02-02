Banco Inter (BIDI11) is highly recommended by JPMorgan; CEO talks about resuming corporate reorganization

Last Tuesday (1), the units of Banco Inter (BIDI11) jumped 8.08%, to R$ 28.08, following the increase in the recommendation by JPMorgan. On this Wednesday (2), the shares operate close to stability.

BIDI11 was highly recommended from equalweight (exposure in line with the market average) to overweight (exposure above the market average), even though it reduced the price target from R$54 to R$40, or upside potential of 42% in relation to the closing of the day before.

The American bank justifies the recommendation due to a combination of strong loan renegotiations, according to the latest BC data for January; valuation correction and 50-70% discount for Nubank (NUBR33) on most metrics; and the best funding in the category hedged against the highest Selic.

While I believe 2022 will be a challenging year and that credit repricing may take a few quarters to translate into better net interest income, JP sees better spreads as a key indicator of monetization.

In addition, interest expectations have remained stable, which is important for a more constructive thesis on growth compounds. In short, JP still favors large-cap banks with better short-term results, but Inter is a favorite name for disruptors.

It is worth noting that, in an interview with Valor, the bank’s CEO, João Vitor Menin, stated that the resumption of the institution’s corporate reorganization project, which should culminate in the listing of a new holding company on Nasdaq, should occur “in the short term”, “very likely” this semester.

Bradesco BBI believes that Inter should seek the best structure to conduct its corporate reorganization, which may ultimately provide greater flexibility in terms of capital structure.

