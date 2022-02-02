Banks will return billions with new BC system. You have the right?

The Central Bank launched the Amounts Receivable System (SVR), a platform where the consumer can consult and request the return of amounts forgotten in financial institutions. The autarchy calculates that around 24 million Brazilians will receive R$ 8 billion back.

The demand was so great that the platform went offline just a day after its launch. According to the BC, the instability will be resolved soon and consultations will resume on February 14.

The service is available to individuals and legal entities that are entitled to receive amounts for unduly charged fees, loan installments and remaining amounts from old closed accounts or terminated consortium groups.

Step by step to consult amounts receivable

As of the 14th, customers will be able to access the system to make the query. Check the instructions below:

Access the BC website;

Click on “My Financial Life“;

Tap on “Amounts Receivable”;

Choose the option in “Consult the Amounts Receivable Report”;

Inform your CPF or CNPJ to carry out the consultation;

The amounts receivable will appear on the screen (if any);

Then go to the Registrar portal to find out which bank the funds are in.

Once this is done, the citizen will be able to schedule the receipt from March 7th. In this first phase of the service, the Central Bank estimates that R$ 3.9 billion will be returned to more than 24 million people.