Barroso says information leaked by Bolsonaro ‘helps digital militias and hackers’ | Politics

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, said this Tuesday (1st) that the confidential information leaked by President Jair Bolsonaro “helps digital militias and hackers from around the world”. According to the minister, “there are no adjectives for the deliberate attitude of facilitating criminal attacks”.

Barroso made the statement in a speech at the virtual ceremony that marked the opening of the court’s work this year. The other ministers of the court and the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, participated in the videoconference.

On August 4 of last year, the president posted on social media the entirety of a Federal Police investigation that investigates an alleged attack on the TSE’s internal system in 2018 – and which, according to the court itself, did not pose any risk to the elections. The act resulted in the opening of an investigation by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). For the Federal Police, there are indications of crime in the president’s conduct.

Barroso quoted Bolsonaro in his speech as he spoke about the electoral transparency commission created to oversee the tests of electronic voting machines that will be used in this year’s elections.

“We trust – because we need to trust – on the integrity of the commission members to keep their word to keep our conversations private, so that there are no undue leaks. Especially in cybersecurity matters, secrecy is essential for obvious reasons. that can facilitate attacks, invasions and other criminal behavior”, said the president of the TSE.

Then he made the reference to Bolsonaro:

“Everything here is transparent, but without naivety. Always remembering that confidential information that was provided to the Federal Police to assist in an investigation was leaked by the President of the Republic himself on social networks, disclosing data that help digital militias and hackers from all over the world who want to try to invade our equipment. The President of the Republic leaked the internal structure of IT [tecnologia da informação] of the Superior Electoral Court. We had to take a number of steps to strengthen the cybersecurity of our systems to protect ourselves. Adjectives are lacking to qualify the deliberate attitude of facilitating the exposure of the Brazilian electoral process to attacks by criminals”, declared Barroso.

Sought by TV Globo to comment on the minister’s statements, the office of the Palácio do Planalto did not respond.

Barroso also criticized recent attempts to resume the discussion about the printed vote – an old banner of Jair Bolsonaro, who never presented evidence of the alleged fragility of the electronic system.

“There is no point in resuming the discussion about the printed vote with manual public counting for the 2022 elections, as it has been circulating again. A setback that already haunted the country last year, and which is now resurrected”, declared the minister.

In 2021, the Chamber rejected and shelved a project that tried to establish the impression of the vote. Even so, Bolsonaro continued to return to the topic in recent statements.

According to Barroso, in addition to the decision of parliamentarians, the 2022 electoral calendar prevents changes defined at that time from having an effect on the vote scheduled for October.

“For the Electoral Court, there would no longer be time to operationalize the development of a new system, to make the prototype of the printer – which is not a ready-made ballot box, but is customized to guarantee confidentiality. time to do the bidding and produce 500 thousand printers”, said the president of the TSE.