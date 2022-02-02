Barroso says President of the Republic leaked confidential data

posted on 01/02/2022 20:39 / updated on 01/02/2022 20:43



President of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, said at the opening of the 2022 work, after a period of recess and vacation for the ministers, that the Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro, leaked data. secrets that appeared in an investigation by the Electoral Justice last year.

“Confidential information that was provided to the Federal Police to assist in an investigation was leaked by the President of the Republic himself on social networks, disclosing data that help digital militias and hackers from all over the world who want to try to invade our equipment”, declared the minister.

Barroso continued: “We had to take a series of measures to strengthen the cyber security of our systems to protect ourselves. There are no adjectives to qualify the deliberate attitude of facilitating the exposure of the Brazilian electoral process to attacks by criminals.” The statement was made in a videoconference earlier this Tuesday night (1/1).

Bolsonaro had been summoned by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes to testify at the Federal Police Superintendence, in the Federal District, at 2:00 p.m. last Friday (28/01), after the deadline for postponement requested by the Attorney General’s Office had expired. Union (AGU). The President of the Republic, who did not appear for the testimony, should provide clarification on the leak of confidential information in relation to a hacker attack on the TSE servers.