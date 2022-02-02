BBB 22: Felipe Prior comments on Rodrigo’s elimination: ‘A lot of plants’

Rodrigo was the second eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo) with 48.45% of the votes in a wall against Natália and Jessilane. Felipe Prior, participant of the “BBB 20” commented on the elimination of the brother.

“Next, I didn’t agree with many things, however, the convent will come back. The church will ring the bell. The guy was playing, bro. He played the wrong way, very intense. He started to improve his game now, yesterday and today , took the intensity a little and started to speak more the language of the game”, analyzed the ex-BBB.

The architect said that Rodrigo’s elimination could be bad for entertainment: “The convent will come back. Maybe, for entertainment, you were wrong. I don’t agree with several things. Maybe I was also wrong in several things. I did the same as him in several things. : intensity, not knowing how to express yourself many times”.

Prior explained that he wasn’t rooting for any of the three walled up: “My support wasn’t for him to stay. But none of the three were for staying”.

Felipe pointed out that there are still many plants in the game: “There are a lot of plants in this game. There are a lot of people who didn’t even open their mouths, they don’t even appear. The kid did well, it wasn’t bad. He did well”.

The former BBB also spoke about Tiago Abravanel’s stance in the game: “Next, if Sílvio Santos needs advice, call his grandson. The guy gives advice, my God in heaven.”