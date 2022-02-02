BBB 22 – Paredão: Rodrigo is the second eliminated

Rodrigo is the second eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo). He was the most voted by the public, with 48.45% of the votes. Jessilane and Natalia are still in contention for the prize of R$ 1.5 million. Natália received 26.1% of the votes and Jessilane, 25.45%. In total, the wall received 120,642,306 votes.

“Probably, you’ll only understand where you went wrong when you’re out here,” said Tadeu Schmidt in his speech.

Jessilane and Natalia were in tears when they discovered that they would remain in the house. Calm, Rodrigo tried to reassure his colleagues.

I’m with you. Don’t forget about it. I’m rooting for you a lot. […] I loved to meet youexcuse any thing. I I swear I tried, I tried mine maximum. Fiwho calm. Rodrigo

On the way out, the paulista received hugs from several brothers. Tiago Abravanel, leader who indicated Rodrigo to the wall, Douglas Silva and Pedro Scooby said they want to find the now ex-confined outside the house.

“I’m sorry for anything,” said Arthur Aguiar, with whom his brother had been fighting in the house.

“Nice to meet you. Don’t worry,” replied Rodrigo.

The commercial manager also apologized to Linn da Quebrada.

“No, no excuse. Goi. It’s a new beginning, a process. It was beautiful, it was intense and it has very more,” said the actress.

As in Luciano’s elimination, the participants sang the song “A Gente Não Vai Errar”, by Thiaguinho in chorus during the farewell and, at the end, Rodrigo received a collective hug at the door of the house.