BBB 22: Rodrigo sees Arthur as a strong candidate for the reality show final for being ‘well articulated and very intelligent’ | More you

The now ex-BBB player said he understood Tadeu’s message in Luciano’s elimination as advice to keep playing and, in his words, went “upwards”. After leaving the reality show and understanding how he acted in the attraction, Rodrigo made a small analysis of his own behavior.

“I didn’t see anyone bad character or bad from those who were there. I was a kamikaze of trying to play the whole time and now I understand why people ran away from me.

Rodrigo commented on the discomfort he felt during the first week in the leader’s room, when he was among the members of the VIP group. “I don’t say it’s bullying, because boys have a good heart, but there are things that hurt me. That moved me”, emphasizing that despite the comments of Pedro Scooby because they weren’t meant to be, being called paranoid acted as a trigger.

Rodrigo praised Jade Picon, when seeing a video of the influencer commenting on his attitudes on reality. “She has an emotional intelligence, which makes her move well within the game. She’s super right. I’m 15 years her senior and she threw me a dance,” she said.

He also praised Arthur Aguiar, with whom he had friction in the game. “He will be one of the best players in this edition of the BBB, because he is well articulated, very intelligent and a good boy”, he said. “He thinks everyone is against him. If he can get this right, he’ll go to the BBB final.”

Ana, who again praised Rodrigo’s beauty, commented on the fact that he had escaped from making out during his participation in the reality show because there was a person out here. The presenter highlighted that the man from São Paulo looked like he was in love when he saw his ex-girlfriend Tassia Rezende, with whom he stayed for eight months, on “Bbate-Papo BBB”.

“I like her, we were intensely two weeks before the BBB. I’m single, but I have that thing of not wanting to hurt anyone. I couldn’t throw myself there without knowing what was defined in my heart”, he concluded.

