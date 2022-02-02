BBB 22 vote indicates percentages of Rodrigo and Natália; see· TV news

The second wall of the season will be decided this Tuesday (1st), from 23:30 (Brasília time), when the BBB 22 starts. for the prize of R$ 1.5 million, according to the partial results of the polls.

The questionnaire of TV news, which has more than 285 thousand votes until the publication of this text, has the model and nail designer with 42.58% of the choices; she is followed by the commercial manager, with 32.72% of voting intentions. Jessilane Alves appears with 24.70%.

The final result is similar to the UOL poll, but the percentages are tighter on the portal: Natália has 41.12%, Rodrigo appears with 38.77%, and the biology teacher is the least chosen, with 20.12% of the more than 267 thousand votes registered so far.

Natália’s rejection increased after the Game of Discord on Monday (31), when Mussi and Arthur Aguiar led a heated discussion on live.

The polls, which are not scientific in nature, only portray a trend on the part of Big Brother Brasil viewers who vote on Globo’s official website. Participate below the poll and choose who comes out on the wall of Globo reality. The partial result has no scientific value or influence on the BBB22 official website.

