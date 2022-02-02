BlackBerry leaves cell phones once and for all after a R$ 3.17 billion deal | Cell

BlackBerry announced this week the sale of patents to the company Catapult IP Innovations, in a transaction valued at US$ 600 million, about R$ 3.17 billion. The move further signals the departure of the manufacturer from the cell phone business. Tools such as the physical QWERTY keyboard and the BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) messaging platform are now under the control of the new owner, who will be able to charge anyone who uses the technologies.

Earlier this year, Blackberry revealed that it would no longer support iconic phones that still run the BlackBerry OS system. Now with the sale of patents, the company seems to distance itself more and more from the universe of mobile devices.

Catapult is an American company known for acquiring patents. Once the agreement comes into effect, the US company will be responsible for managing all of BlackBerry’s intellectual property collection in the field of mobile devices, messaging and wireless networks.

When exiting the smartphone business, BlackBerry tends to prioritize businesses related to enterprise security and automotive operating systems, with which it has been involved in recent years.

Of the total US$ 600 million in the deal, approximately US$ 450 million (R$ 2.37 billion) will be received immediately by BlackBerry. The remaining US$ 150 million (R$ 793 million) will be associated with a promissory note to be paid over three years. Catapult intends to charge for the use of acquired patents in order to monetize the company.

Blackberry has been around since 1984, when it still handled Research in Motion (RIM). Models like the BlackBerry 5810 and BlackBerry 7210 hit the market and were successful among the public due to the innovative tools at the time. They were pioneers and distinguished themselves by the shape of the keyboard, the cryptographic message system and even the first touch-sensitive screens.

However, the company has been losing ground since 2007, the same year that Apple entered the phone market with the iPhone. The company made some attempts at survival, such as joining the Android system and partnering with TCL. They didn’t work out and BlackBerry opted out of the market for good.