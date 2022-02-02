Bloodborne PSX is ready and can now be downloaded for free

After 13 months in production, Bloodborne PSX is finally ready. Lilith Walther, project leader, announced on his Twitter the conclusion and made available the download of the demake inspired by the FromSoftware title, with PS1 graphics. The game can be purchased for free on PC.

The developer promised unlimited frame rate and HD resolution in 4:3 gameplay. Walther thanked the community for all the support during the creation of the work and shared a launch trailer on his YouTube channel. Check the result:

Bloodborne PSX has no ties to Sony, so we’re unlikely to see a PlayStation port. Despite the game taking just over a year to complete, Crowyn Prichard and Walther revealed to have been inspired by the demakes fever that took place in 2015 and saw an opportunity to leave soulslike in “retro style”.

The demake weighs about 142 MB — uncompressed, it takes up 200 MB of PC storage. With the opening with PS1 sound and everything else, it is possible to explore Yharnam by controlling the character via the keyboard or configure a joystick to join the action RPG.

Bloodborne PSX only goes as far as the Gascoigne fight

According to Walther, the Bloodborne PSX experience will “only” go up to the fight against Gascoigne. A video showing the boss fight has already been shared on the networks: click here to watch.