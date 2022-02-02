Bolsonaro came to SP to blame the victims of the rain for his own misfortune

Bolsonaro struggles to prove that he is not capable of showing empathy for anyone other than himself, his family and perhaps a few friends.

While Greater São Paulo still counts its dead and homeless after the storms that hit the region since Sunday, the president flew over, this Tuesday (1), cities to try to convince São Paulo voters that he cares. By putting his feet on the ground, however, he showed that, in fact, no.

“The vision [do rastro de destruição] it is something that marks us. Many areas where homes were built, obviously lacked some vision of the future on the part of those who built. As well as out of necessity, people do it in these risky areas,” he said, referring to areas that suffered from landslides or floods.

Future vision? Bolsonaro does not understand that no one lives in risky places because they want to. He has no idea that, over time, real estate speculation, with the consent of the public power, has expelled the poorest to the slopes of hills and river meadows. Or worse, you know, and yet you gloat, blaming the victim.

And, in these places, these people die every summer, as the consequences of the absence and incompetence of public power at the federal, state and municipal levels collapse on them.

For example, his administration reduced the Ministry of Regional Development’s disaster prevention budget by 75%, from R$714 million in 2020 to R$171 million in 2021. This money could have alleviated the chaos in Bahia, in Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

Lack of vision has Bolsonaro who almost zeroed out the lines of subsidized housing finance aimed at the poorest population when he transformed “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” into “Casa Verde e Amarela”. With nowhere to live, people appeal to self-construction in risky places. The issue is not one of choice, but of the total absence of it.

The phrase “vision of the future” has the same DNA as another, which became iconic, from June 2020. After a supporter asked, at the door of Palácio do Alvorada, that he send a message of comfort to families bereaved by covid-19. 19, Jair said: “We mourn all the dead, but it’s everyone’s fate.”

In the Bolsonarista meritocracy, everyone is blamed for their own misfortune and for getting out of it.

The role of the state? Watch over who you sleep with, prevent the termination of pregnancies of 11-year-old girls raped by their uncle, make it difficult for you to vaccinate your children against covid-19, help bandits illegally deforest and export the fruits of plunder, decorate militias that terrify the population of Rio de Janeiro.

If the president tries hard, he can get an apology from some of the families of Franco da Rocha or Francisco Morato who lost loved ones. After all, they made him spend time traveling from Brasília to here.