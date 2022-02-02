Bolsonaro government denied resources for swimming pools in Franco da Rocha, documents reveal | São Paulo

The federal government denied the transfer of funds for the construction of a series of drainage works in the metropolitan region of the capital of São Paulo requested, in 2020, by the government of São Paulo. This is what documents from the State Secretariat for Infrastructure and Environment and the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) obtained by the GloboNews .

Two swimming pools in Franco da Rocha, the city most affected by the storm that hit the state this weekend, are part of the works identified by the João Doria government as necessary to control the floods in the region.

The documents are an exchange of official letters, that is, of messages, which took place in the first half of 2020, when the state of São Paulo – metropolitan region and, above all, Baixada Santista – was also heavily punished by the rains.

In a letter dated February 13 sent to the federal government, the state secretary for Infrastructure and the Environment of São Paulo, Marcos Penido, says the following: “We hereby request Your Excellency to intercede with the Federal Chamber, and with the Ministries of Infrastructure and Regional Development, in order to obtain resources, so that we can proceed with the Macrodrainage Project in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo.(…) Our budgetary capacity was limited to the maintenance and execution of interventions , which guarantee the full functioning of the systems already implemented”.

In the letter, the secretary lists five detention and flood control reservoirs that need to be built. Two of them in Franco da Rocha. One with an estimated cost of R$ 49.5 million and the other, of R$ 38.5 million.

Also according to the letter signed by Penido, the total cost of the five works is R$ 321.8 million.

On April 6, almost two months later, therefore, the person who responds to the letter, addressed to the governor João Doria, is the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho. He forwards a response signed by the Chief of Staff of the National Sanitation Secretariat (SNS), André Braga Galvão Silveira.

In its response, the ministry says there are no resources available in the General Budget of the Union (OGU) for works in São Paulo. The reason given by the MDR: fiscal restrictions faced by the federal government.

In response to the aforementioned request, we inform you that within the scope of this National Sanitation Department (SNS), financial resources are available for the execution of works, of two natures: non-onerous, from the General Budget of the Union (OGU) and the onerous resources, financed with resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

In the case of OGU resources, in this year there is no budget allocation available for new selections, due to the fiscal restrictions faced by the Federal Government. However, the Annual Budget Law (LOA) can allocate resources to parliamentary amendments, on the initiative of Congressmen, says the federal government’s response.

What does the federal government say?

“Initially, it should be noted that the statement that the Ministry of Regional Development has denied the State Government of São Paulo resources for such a work is false. being used by the governor of São Paulo to promote political and electoral disputes.

The official letter in question informed the State Government that the National Sanitation Secretariat did not have OGU resources that year for new project selections due to the fiscal restrictions faced by the Federal Government. It is worth noting that the bodies responsible for preparing and approving, respectively, the Annual Budget Law (LOA) are the Ministry of Economy and the National Congress.

The same letter informed the State Government on how to make federal funds available for the work: with OGU, through parliamentary amendments; or through financing with resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

The funding selection process is continuous and can be requested at any time. However, to date, no proposal has been registered by the government of the state of SP with this object.

*Since 2019, R$557 million has been transferred to prevention works in the state of São Paulo.

Of this total, BRL 352 million went to drainage works, of which BRL 84 million was invested in 2021. BRL 38 million* was transferred to slope containment actions*.

Since 2019, R$ 167 million have also been transferred to major urbanization works in the state, which include drainage and containment actions.”