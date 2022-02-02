Bolsonaro walks in a city hit by rains in São Paulo and hears: ‘It’s Lula there’

President Jair Bolsonaro visited the municipality of Francisco Morato this Tuesday, 1st, one of the areas affected by the rains that have punished the state of São Paulo in recent days. In the city, three children and a teenager died as a result of the storms.

Bolsonaro flew over the area in a helicopter and then paraded in an open car through the city, in a campaign tone. Some supporters followed the vehicle, but the president had to hear cries of support for Lula (PT), leader of polls for voting intentions for the presidency.

In all, the state of São Paulo reports 24 deaths caused by the rains in recent days.

Earlier, Bolsonaro declared that people who built homes in risky areas in cities hit by the rains “lacked a vision of the future”.

“The vision [aérea, do rastro de destruição] it is something that marks us. Many areas where homes were built, obviously lacked some vision of the future on the part of those who built. As well as out of necessity, people do it in these risk areas”, he said, after flying over affected areas, alongside six ministers.

Watch the video of Bolsonaro passing by Francisco Morato: