Bovespa operates in decline, pressured by bank shares | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, operates in decline this Wednesday (2). Attention is focused on the Central Bank’s monetary policy decision, which will announce the new basic interest rate for the economy at the end of the afternoon.

At 1:58 pm, the Ibovespa dropped 1.39%, to 111,652 points. See more quotes.

Among the highlights, BRF had a drop of more than 7%, after the company confirmed a follow-on, at R$20 per share. The capital increase will amount to R$5.4 billion, of which R$500 million will be allocated to capital stock and R$4.9 billion to the formation of the company’s capital reserve through the issuance of new shares.

Santander shares fell more than 3% after the company reported a drop in fourth-quarter net income. Bradesco and Itaú shares fell by more than 1%.

On Tuesday, the Stock Exchange closed up 0.97%, at 113,228 points, the highest closing level since October 18 of last year (114,428 points). As a result, the Ibovespa started to accumulate an increase of 8.02% in the year.

Ibovespa rises almost 7% in January

The market digests local industrial production data, which grew 2.9% in December compared to November, the first positive rate since May, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Despite the difficulties faced throughout the year, the sector managed to close 2021 with an advance of 3.9%, after two consecutive years of losses.

On the investors’ radar is the return of work in the National Congress, the beginning of the fourth quarter balance sheet release season and, mainly, the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which announces this Wednesday the new basic interest rate. The expectation of the financial market is that the Selic will advance from the current 9.25% to 10.75% per year, returning to surpass the double digits after 4 and a half years.

According to the BC’s latest Focus bulletin, the market’s expectation is that the economy’s basic interest rate will end 2022 at 11.75% per year, which presupposes further increases.

Higher interest rates in Brazil are widely seen as positive for the real, as they raise the profitability of the domestic fixed income market and tend to be a point in favor of the flow of foreign capital into the country.