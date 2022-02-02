Brazilian soybeans, combining Chicago and premium, exceeds US$ 16 and advance…

Interview with Eduardo Vanin – Market Analyst at Agrinvest about the domestic market vs. exports

The upward movement in the soybean market continues and continues to take place strongly at the beginning of February, giving space for the market to consolidate at the level of US$ 15.00 per bushel on the Chicago Stock Exchange, while premiums rise sharply in the Brazilian market. , resulting in historically high prices in the domestic market. Businesses in the range of R$ 200.00 per bag – industry post – have already been reported in Rio Grande do Sul this week.

“Even before this crash in Brazilian soybeans, we already had processors in Brazil, the United States and Argentina managing to pay more than exports and the margins in China were bad and are even worse. And this dispute will continue and will increase as it goes along.” the year and the processors don’t have the possibility to bring this soy from abroad, having to make that soy stay here, and that’s why the rise in premiums. That’s why the premiums are rising so early and in combination with a strong rally of the prices in Chicago, a combination that is not at all common for this time of year, in the middle of the Brazilian harvest”, explains Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

And this movement, according to the analyst, is a clear demonstration that there will not be enough soybeans in Brazil for everyone. The good crushing margins for the domestic industry have stimulated this whole scenario, however, the derivatives market may have a tight supply – mainly for bran – since the raw material is tight and is also necessary in the oil sector, where demand is strong and growing.

More than that, demand is gradually migrating to the United States, where soybeans even tend to become more attractive to importers, which is also fuel for the highs in Chicago. As a result, premiums also rise there, however, not to the same extent as in Brazil, since the crop failure occurred in South America.