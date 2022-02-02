Brazilians can link PSN to the app

Hello, Brazil! You can now connect your PlayStation account on Discord. Sony has been preparing to integrate the application, and Brazilian players are already gradually receiving the notification to access the “Connections” tab in the online chat tool.

In January, the feature appeared only to a few Internet users, but last Monday (31), companies announced the opening of the functionality to link accounts — only for North Americans. Now more countries appear to be able to access the menu. Check out:

To check if the PlayStation menu in Discord is now available and connect, follow these steps:

Open Discord on PC or mobile;

Click on the notification that will appear in the left corner of the screen;

If the notification of the possibility of connecting the PlayStation account in Discord does not appear, access the menu settings ;

; In the User Settings open the menu connections ;

open the menu ; If the PlayStation symbol appears, just click on it and log in with your PSN ID;

Then, just release the view on your profile and that’s it.

How to show your PlayStation account activity on Discord

Connecting your PlayStation account to Discord will not give you full access to information about your PS4 or PS5 activities. For this to be released, it is necessary to access your privacy settings on PSN and leave the “Online Status and Playing Now” option released for “Anyone”:

Were you able to log in there? Now it’s just a matter of waiting for the Discord App to arrive on PlayStation to invite people to group calls.