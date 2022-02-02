BRF and Santander lead declines this morning; Ibovespa also declines By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – At 10:32 am, the trade was down 0.15% to 113,067 points, with BRF (SA:), IRB Brasil (SA:) and Santander (SA:) leading the lows this morning. At the other end, Rede D’Or (SA:), Americanas (SA:) and Weg (SA:) are the positive highlights.

Santander – Santander had a net profit of BRL 3.880 billion in 4Q21, a decrease of around 2% compared to the same period of the previous year and below analysts’ projections in a Refinitiv survey, of BRL 4.309 billion. The net financial margin rose almost 10% year-on-year, to R$10.457 billion. Despite Brazil’s economic slowdown, the bank’s loan portfolio grew 2.8% in the quarter, driven by consumer credit. Shares dropped 3.33% to R$31.64.

BRF – BRF set the price per share at R$20 in the company’s follow-up process. Within the scope of the international offer, the price per ADR was US$ 3.79. As a result, the issuance of 270 million new common shares was approved, with the consequent movement of R$ 5.4 billion. Of this amount, R$500 million will be allocated to the company’s capital account and R$4.9 billion to the company’s capital reserve account. The shares plummeted 7.49%, at R$ 20.01.

Embraer (SA:) – Eve, Embraer’s urban mobility air vehicle company, expects to have a gross margin of 25% when its eVtols start operating in 2026, said the company’s vice president of finance. Eve’s chief executive, André Stein, said the company has an order backlog of 17 customers and 1,735 vehicles, equivalent to $5.2 billion. Assets gain 0.63% at R$20.81.

Eneva (SA:) – The privatization auction of CEEE-G in Rio Grande do Sul has aroused interest from large groups in the electricity sector, including Eneva, Comerc and EDF (PA:), who see an opportunity to expand their participation in the renewable energy generation market, sources told Reuters . Shares rose 1.36% to R$13.44.

BTG Pactual (SA:) – BTG Pactual recorded BRL 1 trillion in assets under management and administration. The number includes resources from the Asset Management and Wealth Management areas, which includes the retail investment platform. In September 2020, BTG Pactual had registered the mark of R$500 billion and, now, 1 year and 4 months later, it has already doubled that mark. The shares advanced 1.78%, at R$ 24.66.

Romi (SA:) – Romi had a net income of BRL 54.7 million in 4Q21, a decrease of 36.6% compared to the net gain of BRL 86.4 million in the same period in 2020. Net revenue totaled BRL 442.8 million in the period from October to December 2021, an increase of 22.8%, while Ebitda totaled R$ 85.1 million, 19.8% above the result of 4Q20. Assets rose 0.72% to R$16.88.

Energisa (SA:) – Energisa expects to invest R$ 5.59 billion this year. The shares fell 0.80%, to R$ 43.38.

Carrefour (SA:) – Carrefour Brasil plans to accelerate the opening of autonomous stores in residential condominiums in relation to the expansion of conventional points with the Express banner. Shares fell 0.42% to R$16.55.