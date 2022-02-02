BRF share offering (BRFS3); Santander (SANB11), Boa Vista (BOAS3) and Romi (ROMI3) announce earnings and more news

This Wednesday’s (02) corporate news highlights the fourth quarter balance sheet of Indústrias Romi (ROMI3) and Santander (SANB11). After closing, Cielo’s numbers (CIEL3) will be released.

In addition, Indústrias Romi (ROMI3), Boa Vista (BOAS3) and Santander (SANB11) approved the distribution of dividends and interest on equity.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) informed the receipt of half of the third installment referring to the sale of its stake in the BM-S-8 exploratory block.

Vale (VALE3) reported that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited has completed the sale and transfer of its 50% stake in California Steel Industries to Nucor.

Energisa (ENGI11), in turn, expects investments of R$ 5.590 billion throughout 2022.

Check out the highlights:

Santander Brazil (SANB11)

Santander Brasil reported managerial net income of R$3.880 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a reduction of 10.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and was below the Refinitiv consensus of R$4.309 billion.

In 2021, the bank’s profit reached BRL 16.347 billion, an increase of 7% compared to 2020.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The bank approved the payment of R$1.3 billion in interim dividends, corresponding to R$0.16595317205 per common share (ON), R$0.18254848926 per preferred share (PN) and R$0.34850166131 per unit.

It also approved the distribution of Interest on Own Capital (JCP), in the gross amount of R$1.7 billion, equivalent to R$0.21701568653 per common share, R$0.23871725519 per PN and R$0.45573294172 per unit.

Approved earnings will be paid from March 4, 2022.

BRF, owner of Sadia and Perdigão, moved R$ 5.4 billion in a subsequent offering (follow-on) of shares yesterday (1), in an operation aimed only at large investors. The share came out at R$20, a 7.5% discount compared to yesterday’s close on B3.

Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) informed that yesterday (01) it received from Equinor the amount of US$ 475 million, equivalent to half of the third installment referring to the sale of its stake in the BM-S-8 exploratory block, where the field is located. of Cod.

The remaining amount of US$ 475 million will be paid on February 10, 2022. This receipt was conditioned to the approval of the Production Individualization Agreement (AIP) of the Bacalhau and Norte de Bacalhau fields by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which took place on December 9 of last year.

Petrobras sold its total interest (equivalent to 66%) in block BM-S-08 to Equinor, for US$ 2.5 billion.

At the closing of the operation, the state-owned company received US$ 1.25 billion and, upon signing the contract for the sharing of the North Bacalhau block, it received US$ 0.3 billion, totaling US$ 1.55 billion.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Voucher (VALE3)

Vale said on Tuesday (01) that its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited (VCL) completed the sale and transfer of its 50% stake in California Steel Industries (CSI) to Nucor.

Pursuant to the terms disclosed on December 13, 2021, VCL received US$436.7 million in cash, of which US$400 million related to 50% of the value of the deal and the remainder related to adjusted net debt and equity. turnover at the conclusion of the transaction.

In January, according to the financial performance of the 2nd half of 2021, VCL also received US$ 65 million in dividends from CSI, associated with its 50% interest in the asset.

CSI was created in 1984 through Vale’s Canadian subsidiary, Vale Canada Limited, in a joint venture with Japan’s Kawasaki Steel Corporation, now part of JFE Holdings – the latter owns the remaining stake in CSI.

Finally, the mining company says that the transaction reinforces the company’s capital discipline, focusing on its core business and commitment to a leaner portfolio.

Boa Vista Services (BOAS3)

Boa Vista Serviços (BOAS3) approved the payment of interest on equity, in the gross amount of R$35.1 million, resulting in a gross value per share of R$0.06613415526.

The beneficiaries of the payment of interest on equity will be the shareholders holding shares issued by the company based on the shareholding position on December 22, 2021 (record date), with the shares being traded ex-interest as of December 23, 2021 (record date). December 2021.

Dividend schedule: Bradesco (BBDC4), Itaú (ITUB4) and Cielo (CIEL3) pay dividends in February; check full list

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The payment corresponding to interest on equity will be made on April 14, 2022.

Romi Industries (ROMI3)

Industrias Romi recorded net income of R$ 54.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 36.6% in the same period of 2020.

In the last year, net income rose 16.8% compared to 2020, to R$ 204.1 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 85.1 million in 4Q21, 19.8% higher than the BRL 71.1 million Ebitda in the same period in 2020.

The company also approved the payment of interim dividends, in the amount of R$0.10 per share, totaling R$7.3 million.

The earnings will be paid on March 23. As of February 8, the company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends”.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) confirmed the sale of 22.7 million shares of the company’s common stock by Starboard Asset, which represents about 11.25% of the company’s share capital.

Sinqia (SQIA3), a technology provider for the financial system, concluded this Tuesday (01) the acquisition, by the Company’s subsidiary, Sinqia Tecnologia, of 100% of the capital of Mercer Seguridade. The deal was announced in July, for R$ 35 million.

Mercer Seguridade is a company formed by Mercer Human Resource Consulting, and holds the pension administration business, which includes software and services aimed at closed private pension entities, in the areas of participant service, accounting, treasury, risk and insurance .

Grupo Energisa (ENGI11) expects investments of around R$ 5.590 billion throughout 2022. Most of the resources will be directed to the distribution segment.

Sanepar (SAPR11) informed that the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services of Paraná (Agepar) approved a resolution on the free access of the 1st residential sewage connection.

Sum Group (SOMA3)

Truxt Investimentos increased its shareholding in Grupo Soma to 43,963,504 common shares, corresponding to 5.6% of the total.

BlackRock announced that it sold shares issued by the bank, now holding, in aggregate, 64,254,144 preferred shares, representing approximately 4.99% of the total preferred shares issued by the company.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related