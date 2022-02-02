BTG (BPAC11) reaches BRL 1 trillion in assets under management

THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11) reached a new level this Wednesday (02). The largest investment bank in Latin America reached the mark of BRL 1 trillion in assets under management and administration.

According to Roberto Sallouti, CEO of the investment bank, this was already its goal in September 2020, when the financial institution received BRL 535 billion in assets under custody.

That is, in less than a year and a half, the financial institution practically doubled its reach.

“I would like to thank our customers immensely for their trust in our institution. We will remain focused on ensuring excellence and innovation in the service and services provided”, said Sallouti.

The amount takes into account the resources of the Asset Management and Wealth Management areas, which also includes its investment platform for retail, BTG Pactual digital.

recent shopping trip

The bank is expanding into the investment advisory business and apparently is nowhere near slowing down.

A little less than a week after acquiring the entire portfolio of paulista Planner InvestmentsBTG took the air shuttle and went shopping in Rio de Janeiro.

And it wasn’t an irrelevant company that got into the bank’s bags, but the Elite Investmentsone of the most traditional securities brokers in the state capital.

Competition between BTG and XP

The new level in asset management also helps BTG to intensify its dispute with the XP.

In addition to competing for territory in advisory services (especially in the area of ​​self-employed agents), companies fight for position in the wealth management ranking.

According to Bloomberg Línea, at the end of 2020, BTG owned about 7.8% of the Brazilian investment industry, while the rival controlled 7.2%.