BTG takes advantage of attractive valuations to exchange 6 assets in February portfolio By Investing.com

Investing.com – For February, BTG Pactual (SA:) decided to take a little more risk with its recommended portfolio. The objective is to take advantage of attractive valuations, given the expectation of a reduction in long-term real interest rates.

BTG chose to withdraw the nominations on PetroRio (SA:), Suzano (SA:), Totvs (SA:), Gerdau (SA:), B3 (SA:) and Iguatemi (SA:). Instead, it included Petrobras (SA:), with a 10% stake in the portfolio, Multiplan (SA:), with a 5% weight, and Vale (SA:), Rede D’Or (SA: ), Energisa (SA:) and Tim (SA:), with 10% exposure each.

The selection also includes Itaú (SA:), Raízen (SA:), Localiza (SA:) and Arezzo (SA:), with a 10% stake each.

According to the bank’s report, valuations in Brazil are attractive, with local stocks (ex-Petrobras and Vale) trading at 10.5x projected 12-month P/E, one standard deviation below average. The premium to hold equities, measured as the inverse of P/E minus 10-year real interest rates, is at 4%, or one standard deviation above its historical level.

At the end of January, very high real long-term interest rates ended at 5.6%. BTG explains that earnings depend on the level of these fees, which in turn depend on the country’s political and fiscal situation. The bank believes there is room for long-term real rates to fall in 2022 if presidential candidates commit to fiscal discipline.

If these real rates return to 4% and the country returns to growth, the Ibovespa could return to trading at the historical average of 12.7x P/E, according to BTG. But for that, the index would have to rise to 135 thousand points. Today, 01, at 11:40 am, the Ibovespa operates with 112,528 points.

In BTG’s base scenario, although optimistic, this would be feasible if Brazil gets back on track, with inflation staying at the 3.5% target, long-term real rates returning to 4% and long-term real GDP growth at 2 %. With these assumptions, Ibovespa’s fair P/E multiple is 12.7x, in line with its historical valuation (ex-Petrobras and Vale).

