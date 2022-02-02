Bungie has “big new IP” and Sony studios will learn from them • Eurogamer.pt

Is the $3.6 billion better understood?

Many were surprised by the amount that Sony will pay for the acquisition of Bungie ($3.6 billion), not least because at the moment the studio only has one known game – Destiny – however, it has a great new intellectual property to reveal.

Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s chief financial officer, highlighted this detail in a call with investors (via VGC), also revealing that the other studios in the PlayStation family will learn from Bungie, which is willing to work closely with the company.

There are still no details on the new intellectual property that Bungie is developing. We assume it’s the same property that NetEase invested $100 million in almost 4 years ago.

Sony’s plan is to release 10 games as a service by 2026 and, in this area, few studios have as much experience as Bungie. Destiny is a successful game, which maintains a considerable active player base, and receives new content several times a year.

We also know that neither Destiny nor Bungie’s new intellectual property will be exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

Destiny 2 launched in September 2017 and continues to evolve today.

