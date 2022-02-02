Caixa expects to release up to R$ 3 thousand for negatives; see how to receive

soon, the Federal Savings Bank will launch a program that can offer up to R$ 3 thousand in loan. The new line of credit should be available from the month of February. The forecast is that 20 million people can be served, including those who are negative.

THE Box should release more details about the new program officially in the coming days. It is worth remembering that the institution already offers several lines of credit. One of them is aimed at the negative public, with the possibility of the contractor pawning some good.

See also: FGTS 2022: CAIXA releases two withdrawals with additional up to R$2,900

Caixa has been growing digitally and physically

In recent years, the app box has has been Caixa Econômica’s biggest investment. Currently, it is through it that the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid move the money they receive from the Federal Government in their digital social accounts.

The platform allows the user to make transactions with the PIX, bank transfers, small loans, virtual debit card for online purchases and other services that facilitate the citizen’s daily life.

How to withdraw Auxílio Brasil through the Caixa Tem app?

Among some possibilities, the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid can withdraw the monthly fee of the program through the application box has. But before explaining this procedure in practice, see the other means of rescue:

At self-service terminals (ATM);

In lottery houses;

In the corresponding Caixa Aqui;

At Caixa’s physical branches.

Withdrawal of Auxílio Brasil through the app

Before anything else, the beneficiary must make sure that he receives the social program allowance through the digital platform. Once this information is confirmed, follow the steps below:

open the box has and select the option “withdrawal without card”; Then click on “Generate Withdrawal Code“. The withdrawal code is valid for 1 (one) hour, and must be generated again in case the beneficiary does not withdraw within 60 (sixty) minutes; Now, go to an ATM to continue with the operation; On the terminal screen, access the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” option; Then, enter the CPF number and click on the “Continue” option; Once this is done, enter the code of 6 (six) numbers that was generated previously in the application; To proceed, tap on “Continue” and wait for the ballots to be released.

It is worth mentioning that the deadline for withdrawing the amounts from the Brazil aid is 120 days, counted from the deposit of the amounts in the bank account. If the benefit is not withdrawn within that time, the amount will be returned to the program, as defined by the Ministry of Citizenship itself.