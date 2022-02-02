Caixa releases consultation on the value; see how to do

Caixa Econômica Federal released today (1st) the consultation of the PIS (Social Integration Program) salary allowance for 2022 by beneficiaries born from January to June, in addition to workers in municipalities affected by heavy rains in Bahia and Minas Gerais. For the others, the values ​​will be made available in the coming months.

The payment of the PIS allowance, which has a value of up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212), starts next Tuesday (8) and runs until March 31. The consultation, according to Caixa, can be made on the Caixa Tem and Caixa Trabalhador apps or by calling 0800-726-0207 (Caixa ao Cidadão service). (See the step by step below)

How to check the value?

box has

open the application and enter your CPF and password to enter. If this is your first access, you will need to register;

click “I’m not a robot”;

open the list of available services and click on “salary allowance”. There, it is possible to consult values ​​and even move any existing balances.

Cashier worker

open the application and click “access”;

enter your CPF and click on “next”. If this is your first access, you will need to register;

type your password;

click on “salary allowance” to consult the values.

At Caixa Trabalhador, it is still possible to consult the payment calendar and simulate the amount of the allowance, if it is not yet available. To do so, just click on “allowance calculator”.

Who is entitled to the allowance?

All civil servants and workers in the private sector are entitled to receive the allowance, who received a maximum of two minimum wages per month, on average, in 2020. at least five years.

In the case of workers in the private sector, it is also necessary to have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020.

All citizens still need to have their data correctly reported by the employer to the government.

To confirm whether or not they are entitled to the allowance in 2022, workers can access the channels of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (Carteira de Trabalho Digital app, official website or telephone 158).

What is the benefit amount?

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the worker was employed with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of BRL 101.

Therefore, to find out how much they will receive, it is enough for the worker to multiply the number of months in which he had a formal contract in 2020 by R$ 101. Periods equal to or greater than 15 days count as a full month.

The maximum benefit, equivalent to 12 months of work, is a minimum wage (R$ 1,212).

payment schedule