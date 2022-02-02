Caixa releases PIS/Pasep consultation by Caixa Tem and Caixa Trabalhador

Caixa Econômica Federal released, this Tuesday (1/2), the PIS/Pasep consultation also through the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps. Before, access was made through the Digital Work Card application and by phone 158.

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance payment schedule starts on February 8. The PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal, directed to workers in the private sector. Pasep, in turn, is paid through Banco do Brasil to public servants.

About 23 million workers are entitled to the value. The total amount to be paid is R$ 21.82 billion.

Those who:

Received for at least 30 days of work in 2020

Worked with a formal contract in 2020

They received, on average, up to a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020

Have been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years

Your employer has updated your details in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais)

Even if they meet the above requirements, domestic workers and workers employed by an individual (or an individual equivalent to a legal entity) are not entitled to the benefit.

The amount can reach a minimum wage, calculated in proportion to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the maximum amount.

The worker can call Caixa on 0800 726 02 07, or make an inquiry on the Caixa website or on the Caixa Trabalhador app. For this, you must have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) at hand.